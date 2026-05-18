Five discarded electricity pylons have been stolen from the grounds of a former barracks in Birkenfeld in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. According to the police, the poles were each around 13 meters long and weighed around 500 kilograms.
Investigators believe that a larger vehicle may have been used to transport them away. According to the police, the theft took place between Sunday, May 10 and Saturday, May 17. Apparently, the theft was not noticed before Saturday. Witnesses who observed suspicious persons or vehicles during this period should contact the Birkenfeld police station.
The site in question was the location of the Heinrich Hertz barracks from 1959 to 2017. In the future, the so-called Heinrich Hertz Campus is to be built there - plans include IT companies, a health campus, commercial and craft businesses, apartments and a kindergarten.