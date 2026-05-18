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Strange incident Thieves steal several 500-kilo electricity pylons

Dominik Müller

18.5.2026

There are numerous electricity pylons in Birkenfeld - but the stolen ones were no longer in operation.
There are numerous electricity pylons in Birkenfeld - but the stolen ones were no longer in operation.
Imago

An unusual theft is keeping the police busy in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Several massive electricity pylons disappeared from the grounds of a former barracks.

18.05.2026, 08:16

18.05.2026, 08:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Five discarded electricity pylons were stolen in Germany.
  • The pylons were around 13 meters long and weighed 500 kilograms.
  • The theft went unnoticed for several days.
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Five discarded electricity pylons have been stolen from the grounds of a former barracks in Birkenfeld in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. According to the police, the poles were each around 13 meters long and weighed around 500 kilograms.

Investigators believe that a larger vehicle may have been used to transport them away. According to the police, the theft took place between Sunday, May 10 and Saturday, May 17. Apparently, the theft was not noticed before Saturday. Witnesses who observed suspicious persons or vehicles during this period should contact the Birkenfeld police station.

The site in question was the location of the Heinrich Hertz barracks from 1959 to 2017. In the future, the so-called Heinrich Hertz Campus is to be built there - plans include IT companies, a health campus, commercial and craft businesses, apartments and a kindergarten.

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