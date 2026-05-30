Edgar Morin was one of the last great French intellectuals. (archive picture) dpa

Edgar Morin shaped the intellectual thinking of the 20th and early 21st centuries like no other. The French philosopher and sociologist has now died at the age of 104.

DPA dpa

Edgar Morin, one of the most influential French intellectuals of our time, has died in Paris at the age of 104. The philosopher and sociologist also became famous in Germany with his book "Das Jahr Null. A Frenchman sees Germany", in which he describes the post-war period and the new beginning of German society immediately after 1945. According to French media reports citing his family, he died on Friday.

Born Edgar Nahoum in 1921 into a Jewish family with roots in Greece, the young Parisian student became a fighter in the Résistance, the French resistance against the Nazis, later a communist, then a critical observer of all ideologies - and finally one of the best-known French thinkers of his time. The experience of war, illegality and existential threat remained formative for his later thinking.

Theory of complex thinking

After 1945, Morin initially moved in the environment of the communist intelligentsia before distancing himself from Stalinism. He became internationally known for his theory of complex thinking. Against any form of reductionism, he argued that reality consists of interdependencies: between the individual and society, order and chaos, knowledge and uncertainty.

Morin held honorary doctorates from 38 foreign universities and wrote around forty works, many of which have been translated. Until his old age, Morin remained a voice in the intellectual debate about the present: globalization, ecological crisis, conflicts and wars.