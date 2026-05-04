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Art on the seabed? This artist shows how painting under water is possible

Nicole Agostini

4.5.2026

Red disappears under water after just a few meters. The painter Olga Belka uses precisely this effect for her art - and creates works that appear surprisingly colorful after surfacing.

04.05.2026, 16:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The painter Olga Belka is the only underwater painter known worldwide.
  • With her equipment, canvas and oil paints, she dives up to 30 meters into the depths of the sea and paints.
  • A painting costs between 1500 and 6000 francs.
Show more

The artist Olga Belka amazes the world with her works of art. The Russian dives up to 30 meters into the depths of the oceans to capture the fascinating underwater world on canvas. She has developed her own technique.

Watch the video to find out how it works and why the underwater painter does it.

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