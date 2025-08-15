American and European experts agree: at the meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin will try to blame the war on someone who is not even there.

Originally, Donald Trump had given Moscow an ultimatum to show a willingness to make peace.

The only thing that is certain before the meeting is that it will give Putin a diplomatic boost. Show more

They are meeting for the first time since their meeting in Helsinki in July 2018: Today at 9.30 pm CEST, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will sit down in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The US President actually put the gun to his Russian counterpart's head at the end of July and gave him an ultimatum. Within ten to twelve days, the Kremlin leader was to demonstrate a willingness to make peace. Otherwise, there was a threat of secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian oil or even new weapons for Kiev, according to rumors.

Trump on Russia: I'm going to make a new deadline of 10 or 12 days from today. We don't see any progress being made.

Moscow averted the ultimatum with today's summit. Pressure is no longer being exerted on the Kremlin - on the contrary: although the Europeans are not at the table in Alaska, the US Vice President is demanding more commitment from them because the war is taking place in their backyard.

"We are through financing the Ukrainian war business"

"The president and I think we're done financing the Ukrainian war effort," JD Vance explained in a Fox News interview. "Americans are tired of putting their money, their taxes, into this particular conflict." However, it is okay if the Europeans buy US weapons to supply them to Kiev.

JD Vance: "We're done with the funding of the Ukraine war business. We want to bring about a peaceful settlement to this thing."



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10. August 2025 um 16:13

Because Volodymyr Zelensky and the Europeans are absent from the summit, Putin has a clear path. Experts agree on how the 72-year-old will try to get the New Yorker on his side - from Danish military expert Anders Puck Nielsen to political analyst Ian Bremmer and Trump's former security adviser John Bolton.

Watch the video above to find out what Putin's tactics are and how he might go about achieving his goal. And while the outcome of the summit is uncertain, one thing is certain: the meeting will boost Putin's diplomatic standing. After all, apart from Hungarian and Slovakian exceptions, no Western politician has had their photo taken with Putin recently.