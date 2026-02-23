Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", led the CJNG to global cartel power. After his death, there was violence, arson attacks and blockades in Mexico.

Sven Ziegler

With the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, Mexico loses one of the most wanted criminals in its history - and the country is plunged into chaos. Cartel operations break out everywhere and tourists are forced to flee.

The cartel boss known as "El Mencho" led the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and built it into one of the most powerful drug organizations in the world.

Rough distribution of cartels' areas of influence in Mexico in February 2026 - the CJNG of "El Mencho" is marked in dark gray. r/Tight_Worldliness_63

Oseguera was born in 1966 in the state of Michoacán. He dropped out of school early and worked in agriculture.

He emigrated illegally to the USA in the 1980s. In California, he was arrested several times for drug trafficking and spent several years in prison. After his deportation, he returned to Mexico.

His rise began after a rift

There he joined the Milenio cartel - the beginning of his rise in organized crime.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - known as "El Mencho" - was injured during an operation by the Mexican military in the city of Tapalpa. He died on a flight to Mexico City, according to army sources. Image: Screenshot DEA.gov

Internal power struggles within the Milenio cartel led to a rift. The CJNG emerged from a split. The cartel has its headquarters in the state of Jalisco in the west of the country. There it controls authorities, mayors and the police. However, the CJNG is active throughout Mexico.

Under its leadership, the organization expanded rapidly and controlled important smuggling routes for drugs such as cocaine, heroin, meth and later also fentanyl. Authorities in Mexico and the USA classified the CJNG as one of the most violent and financially strongest groups in the country.

Investigators assume that the CJNG had connections in the USA, South America, Europe and Asia. In addition to drug trafficking, the organization is also accused of money laundering, extortion, human trafficking and arms trafficking.

"Main enemy of the state"

The cartel is known for its particularly aggressive actions. Road blockades with burning vehicles or the public display of killed police officers or members of the authorities are part of the CJNG's regular repertoire. The shooting down of a military helicopter in 2015 also caused a stir.

The Mexican government described Oseguera as the "main enemy of the state". The USA offered a reward of 15 million dollars for information, while Mexico also offered large sums in pesos.

"El Mencho" was also sanctioned under the so-called "Kingpin Act" and prosecuted internationally. Several members of the drug baron's family were also targeted by the judiciary, including his son and wife.

"El Mencho" managed to evade the authorities for years. It was not until February 2026 that he was captured during a Mexican military operation in the state of Jalisco. "El Mencho" was injured in a gunfight and died during transportation to Mexico City.