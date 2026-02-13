An election denier in the White House: Kurt Olsen is Trump's "Director for Election Security and Integrity". Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/Mark Henle/The Republic

A conspiracy theorist in the White House: after Trump's election defeat in 2020, Kurt Olsen was at the forefront of the denial front. Now the lawyer is supposed to guarantee secure elections for the US president. Who is the man who now has access to the most secret information?

Maximilian Haase

For a long time, his name was only known in those circles that describe the 2020 elections in the USA as "stolen". The fact that this is currently changing and Kurt Olsen is on everyone's lips is mainly due to Donald Trump: The US president unceremoniously made the lawyer one of the most influential lawyers in the White House.

As "Director for Election Security and Integrity", he can initiate criminal investigations. And he does: according to the New York Times, Olsen got the ball rolling on the latest FBI search in Fulton County in the state of Georgia. The investigation once again concerns the 2020 presidential election, the results of which have been checked and confirmed many times but are still being disputed by Trump and his allies.

From storming the Capitol to court

When Olsen began his career at a major law firm in the 1990s, he had nothing to do with election law, according to the NYT. That changed after Trump's defeat in 2020. In a sworn statement in 2023, Olsen explained that he believed at the time "that something was wrong".

He joined a group of Republican lawyers who tried to overturn the election result in court. This included a lawsuit before the Supreme Court in 2020, which the court dismissed.

According to the "NYT" portrait, Olsen is said to have spoken to Trump on the phone several times on January 6, 2021 - including the morning before the then president gathered his supporters near the White House. There were also further conversations after the storming of the Capitol.

After leaving office as US President, Trump introduced Olsen to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow boss who publicly claimed that voting machines had been manipulated. Together, they supported a movement of activists and self-proclaimed cybersecurity experts who sowed doubt about voting machines with lawsuits, conferences and media appearances.

Olsen often took on the legal role. Among other things, he represented Kari Lake in her attempt to retroactively challenge the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. At the time, a federal judge imposed sanctions on Olsen for "false, misleading and unsubstantiated factual claims", according to a Politico article.

Other proceedings also failed. But the defeats apparently did not harm his career.

Access to the most secret information

Today, Olsen's influence extends far beyond the courtroom. According to Politico, Trump has instructed the US intelligence services to grant Olsen access to sensitive information about the 2020 election. Two people familiar with the matter said Olsen had been given access to particularly top-secret programs.

"Every time he runs into an obstacle, he just calls the president," the magazine quoted a person familiar with Olsen as saying. A close Trump ally expressed doubts about Olsen's suitability - he has "no background" in intelligence.

The CIA confirmed the collaboration to Politico: "The president has asked Mr. Olsen to look at intelligence related to the 2020 election, and the agency is making sure he gets the access he needs."

According to experts, this is not just about the past. As the US heads towards the next midterm elections, the question of what role state institutions should play in re-examining an election that has long since been decided is becoming more pressing. Kurt Olsen is at the center of this development.

When conspiracy theorists gain power

For critics, Olsen is a symbol of how conspiracy narratives gain state power. He has "a history of abusing his law license to spread lies about our elections," the newspaper quotes Christine P. Sun of the States United Democracy Center. Now he is using his role in government for measures "fueled by the same lies."

In short, a man who was a prominent part of the "Stop the Steal" and "Big Lie" movements after the 2020 election, spreading conspiracy theories, is now an important part of the apparatus of power. He is not the only one in the Trump administration with such views, and yet, as the New York Times puts it: "Even in an association of conspiracy theorists, Mr. Olsen stands out."