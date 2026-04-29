Cross-border commuters from Germany arrive at Badischer Bahnhof in Basel. sda (Archivbild)

The Council of Embassies of the EU member states supports a reform of unemployment insurance for cross-border commuters. The reform could mean additional costs for Switzerland.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you If cross-border workers lose their job, they receive unemployment benefits from their country of residence.

This is now set to change thanks to a reform of EU law: People who become unemployed could receive benefits from their country of employment for up to six months.

The amended regulation affects the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons that Switzerland has with the EU.

If formally adopted, Brussels would therefore have to submit the revision to the relevant Swiss-EU joint committee.

However, according to a Seco spokesperson, adoption could only take place "with the express consent of Switzerland". Show more

If cross-border workers lose their job, they currently receive unemployment benefits from their country of residence. In future, they will receive these benefits from the state in which they last worked. 21 EU member states support this change, according to an EU diplomat in Brussels.

The Cypriot EU Council Presidency wrote in a communiqué that people who have become unemployed could receive benefits from their country of employment for up to six months. However, they would have to have been employed for at least 22 weeks.

"The result is more freedom of movement, stronger labor markets and a more competitive and socially fairer Europe for all," Cypriot Minister of Labor Marinos Moushouttas was quoted as saying. Cyprus will hold the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2026 and in this role will mediate between the 27 member states.

Reform affects Switzerland

The amended regulation affects the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons that Switzerland has with the EU. If formally adopted, Brussels would therefore have to submit the revision to the relevant Swiss-EU joint committee. Adoption could only take place "with the express consent of Switzerland", said a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) recently.

Switzerland has a large number of cross-border commuters compared to other European countries. In the fourth quarter of 2025, 411,450 people residing abroad were working in Switzerland, according to federal figures.

Cross-border commuters pay contributions to Swiss unemployment insurance. However, since the country of residence pays unemployment benefits if a job is lost, Switzerland pays compensation to its neighboring countries. Last year, reimbursements to France, Germany, Austria and Italy amounted to a total of CHF 283.3 million, as reported by Seco.

Entitlement for up to six months

Switzerland reimburses these funds to compensate for benefits paid by the country of residence for three months. In exceptional cases, compensation would be paid to cover benefits for five months, the spokesperson added.

The EU reform provides for an entitlement to benefits for up to six months. After that, the social security system of the country of residence would be responsible for the unemployed person concerned, the EU diplomat continued.

It remained unclear whether this change would lead to additional costs for Switzerland. It was not possible to make a plausible estimate of the additional costs as long as the work in Brussels had not been completed, the Seco spokesperson said.

The reform still has to be formally approved by the EU member states. This is considered a formality. It also requires the approval of the European Parliament. The diplomat said that it would be a "big surprise" if the Parliament did not approve the reform.