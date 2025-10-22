The queues at the food banks are getting longer and longer. SA Foodbank

For three weeks, a budget dispute between Republicans and Democrats has paralyzed the US government - with serious consequences for employees, the economy and social programs.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government shutdown has been going on for three weeks.

Around 1.4 million employees are working without pay or are on furlough.

Aid programs like food stamps could soon run out of money. Show more

For three weeks now, a large part of the US administration has been at a standstill. The reason is the ongoing dispute between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over the federal budget. Around 1.4 million government employees are currently on furlough or working without pay.

In Washington D.C., the shutdown led to long queues at food banks on Tuesday. Among those waiting were numerous federal employees who have to make do without an income due to the shutdown and who went there to get food. The organizers explained that they had to procure a second delivery at short notice because the demand was significantly higher than expected.

An employee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who has been a civil servant for 40 years, told CBS News that she did not expect to receive a salary this week. Since she still has to pay current bills, she has stockpiled supplies.

Economists warn of consequences

Authorities that were spared in previous cases are also affected by the shutdown this time. For example, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which oversees the US nuclear arsenal, had to send around 1,400 employees home. Less than 400 remained on the job. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized that the security of the nuclear weapons is nevertheless guaranteed.

Military families missing a paycheck from govt shutdown lining up at food banks . pic.twitter.com/25xtyrABmc — Anti-Woke Warrior (@AntiWokeWar_) October 11, 2025

The government shutdown is also having an indirect impact: Closed museums are keeping tourists away, causing restaurants and stores to lose sales. Economists are warning of the overall economic consequences. They estimate that the shutdown is reducing annual economic growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points per week.

While the economic impact of previous shutdowns was usually limited, experts fear greater damage this time, the newspaper continues.

"Cowardly and senseless act of partisan malice"

Congress has not yet passed any transitional legislation to continue funding parts of the administration. It also remains unclear whether furloughed employees will receive their pay retroactively. President Trump does not want to apply the relevant law and is threatening layoffs in areas that are particularly important to the Democrats. A court has temporarily halted these measures, but uncertainty remains high.

The nation’s third shutdown in 12 years is raising anxiety levels as many people find themselves turning to food banks for temporary assistance. pic.twitter.com/pZoFynZUaq — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2025

After a joint lunch with the Republican senators in the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump emphasized that they would not be blackmailed.

In doing so, he dashed hopes that the Republicans would soon back down in the budget debate. Trump accused the Democrats of a "cowardly and senseless act of partisan malice" and made it clear that his party was standing firm and united in its position.