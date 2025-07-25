On Wednesday, a giant cloud rolled over the Chinese city of Liuzhou. The shelf cloud is a weather phenomenon that occurs particularly in summer. Watch the video to find out how it can come about.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you A shelf cloud occurred on July 23 in Liuzhou, China, and darkened the entire city.

Such weather phenomena were also observed in the American state of Nebraska in July 2025.

The natural phenomenon is typical in southern China during the hot summer months. Show more

A dramatic weather scene within minutes: On Wednesday, a huge wall of clouds moved over the city of Liuzhou, China, plunging everything into gloomy gray - a sight straight out of a disaster movie.

Such imposing formations are called shelf clouds. They occur frequently during the hot summer months in southern China. However, such events were also observed in the east and west of the US state of Nebraska in July.

But how does a shelf cloud form? Find out in the video.

