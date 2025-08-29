Kilmar Abrego Garcia (center) was arrested again by the US authorities and is to be deported to Uganda. KEYSTONE

Kilmar Ábrego García was deported to El Salvador in March. Now he is back in the USA and is to be deported again - this time to Uganda. What's going on?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran who has lived in the USA since his youth, has become a symbol of Donald Trump's tough migration policy.

Despite a lack of evidence of alleged gang affiliation, he has been arrested, deported and returned several times.

Most recently, he was threatened with deportation to Uganda. Show more

Kilmar Ábrego García was an unknown man until a few months ago. Today, he is the symbol of Donald Trump's brutal migration policy.

In March, Ábrego García was deported to El Salvador. He comes from the country and was taken to a high-security prison as part of a larger group of migrants.

After a long legal battle, he was transferred to the USA in June. Donald Trump's government described the process as an "administrative error". Now he is to be deported again - this time to Uganda.

Kilmar Ábrego García is 30 years old and worked as a metal worker. When he was 16, he fled to the USA due to gang violence in his home country. He lived and worked in Maryland for 14 years - without papers.

In 2018, he finally met his wife Jennifer Vásquez, an American. She brought two children into the relationship.

Classified as a possible member of MS-13

As early as 2019, he was targeted by the police, who classified him for the first time as a possible member of the notorious MS-13 gang based on his clothing and information from an informant. This criminal street gang with roots in El Salvador was classified as a terrorist organization by the US government in February.

As a result, he spent several months in custody before being transferred to a deportation center. During this time, his wife was pregnant with their child and they decided to get married.

In this photo released by Senator Van Hollen's press office, Hollen (r) speaks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who lived in Maryland and was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, at a hotel restaurant. sda

That same year, an immigration judge concluded that Ábrego García's fear of the gangs in El Salvador was well-founded. He ordered his release and granted him "withholding of removal" protection status. This meant that Ábrego García could not be deported and was also granted a work permit.

In 2022, Ábrego García was stopped by the police again. They suspected him of people smuggling because eight people were in the car with him. But they had no proof of this. So nothing happened.

"Administrative error"

And then came March 2025, when he was arrested again in Maryland. The ICE immigration authorities dragged him out of his car. His 5-year-old autistic son was with him. The Department of Homeland Security again accused him of being a member of the MS-13 gang. To this day, however, there is no evidence of this.

A few days later, Ábrego García was on a deportation flight to El Salvador. Together with 260 other migrants. The reason given for the deportation was that Ábrego García did not have regular residence status.

The US authorities even resorted to an almost forgotten law - the Alien Enemies Act - to deport him and the other people to El Salvador. There was no hearing or even a trial.

Civil rights activists doubt that all those deported are really gang criminals. Uncredited/El Salvador presidential press office via AP/dpa

Kilmar Ábrego García was first sent to the notorious high-security prison Cecot, also known as the "horror prison". Ábrego García later also described mistreatment. The USA is said to transfer millions to El Salvador for the operation of such prisons.

A few days later, he was transferred to another city, to a prison with better prison conditions.

The Supreme Court classified his deportation as illegal, and the US government's lawyer called it an "administrative error". The Trump administration then dismissed the lawyer.

Trial to take place at the end of January

Stephen Miller, Trump adviser, defended the deportation of Ábrego García. It was by no means "erroneous." He received support from Attorney General Pam Bondi. She explained that the courts had "decided" that Ábrego García was a member of the MS-13 gang. But that is not correct.

Finally, Trump also got involved in the dispute. He published a photo of Ábrego García's tattooed hands and claimed that they proved that he was a gang member.

At the beginning of June, after weeks of protests, Ábrego García was flown back to the USA - to Tennessee. In May, a grand jury indicted him for human smuggling. The trial is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2026.

Initially, it was said that he would be allowed to stay with his family under certain conditions until the actual trial. However, he was only allowed to return to Maryland after several weeks in custody.

Ábrego Garcías is to be deported to Uganda

On Monday morning, Ábrego García still had to report to the US immigration authorities ICE in Baltimore, officially for an interview. There he was arrested again by ICE.

His deportation is being prepared, announced US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noemi - to Uganda. She also confirmed the accusation that he is a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

Uganda has declared that it will accept rejected asylum seekers from the USA in future. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on August 24 on X, there is an agreement with Washington, the specific details of which are still being worked out.

STATEMENT CONCERNING AGREEMENT ON MIGRATION ISSUES WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES



As part of the bilateral cooperation between Uganda and the United States, an Agreement for cooperation in the examination of protection requests was concluded.



The Agreement is in… pic.twitter.com/dStdBSXtBN — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Uganda 🇺🇬 (@UgandaMFA) August 21, 2025

According to Ábrego García's lawyer, he was not initially informed of the reason for his arrest, as reported by ABC and others. His defense lawyers speak of "retaliatory prosecution" in connection with his resistance to deportation.

The Trump administration is said to have already offered him a deal to be deported to Costa Rica in return for a confession - which Ábrego García refused. At the weekend, his lawyers were informed that deportation could take place within 72 business hours. However, a federal court in Maryland stayed the move for the time being.