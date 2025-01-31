Donald Trump has promised to initially deport mainly criminal immigrants who have entered the country illegally. But pregnant women and children will also be deported - and the costs are immense.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump initially wants to deport undocumented immigrants who have become criminals, but so far they only make up around 52 percent.

Of the 206 people who have been deported to Colombia, 98 were women and children.

Ryan McBeth has calculated how the deportation of 11 million undocumented migrants is a burden on the state coffers.

In an over-optimistic scenario, the deportation of 11 million people costs 114.6 billion dollars.

The probable model with 30 days detention pending deportation comes to 185 billion dollars. Show more

"Do you know who the next president is?" the official at the Mexican-American border asks Daniel Oquendo as he enters the country on January 20. "The fun is over for you here. The music has changed. You have to go back."

Six days later, the 33-year-old finds himself on a flight to his native Colombia, which almost triggers a trade war between Washington and Bogota. "It was very confusing: nobody talked to us." He had taken off on board a C-130 military transport in San Diego, but landed again ten hours later in the USA in Houston.

A US Air Force transport carrying migrants stands at Guatemala City airport on January 27. Image: Keystone

The reason is that Colombia initially did not want to take in the immigrants, but the government later had to back down after Donald Trump threatened to impose high punitive tariffs. As a result, 206 Colombians are deported: If the US president is to be believed, these are criminal immigrants.

Women, pregnant women and children deported

The White House has announced that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency responsible will target these first. However, Colombia's foreign minister now contradicts this - and lists the people who arrived in Bogota handcuffed in US military planes.

According to Luis Gilberto Murillo, the first flight, which took off from San Diego in California, had 16 children and 32 women on board, two of whom were pregnant, in addition to 62 men such as Daniel Oquendo.

On another flight from El Paso, Texas, 46 men, 45 women and five children were deported.

A Red Cross worker comforts a man deported from the US in Bogota on January 28. Picture: Keystone

"They are not criminals," Foreign Minister Murillo is quoted as saying. "This information has been verified and confirmed." It is not a crime to be a migrant, the 58-year-old continues. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro had also criticized the fact that his compatriots were shackled and deported in military planes.

Only 52 percent were criminals

On January 24, Donald Trump emphasized that those who were deported were "murderers": "These are people who were as bad as you can get." Given the pregnant women, women and children, however, it doesn't seem as if ICE is actually focusing on deporting criminals.

The number of immigrants being arrested daily is on the rise, "NBC News" knows. As of January 26, there had been 1179 arrests nationwide. Of these people, however, only 613 were criminals, according to the report - just under 52 percent. This is also due to "collateral deportations": If other undocumented migrants are found with a criminal target, they are deported at the same time.

But how much do these actions actually cost Uncle Sam? In fact, Donald Trump has to dig deep into his pockets for his planned deportations, calculates Ryan McBeth. The US veteran and YouTuber specializes in the military, software development, cyber security and disinformation. "The figures are pretty shocking," McBeth summarizes.

Arrest costs 6737 dollars per person

It is an "incredibly complicated issue", says the descendant of Irish immigrants: his calculations are based on the assumption that there are 11 to 13 million illegal immigrants in the USA. The economically strong states of California, Texas and Florida are particularly popular with them.

Border guards fill a C-17 Globemaster III with people to be deported in Tucson, Arizona, on January 23. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

McBeth compiles various numbers: It costs an average of 6736.87 dollars to detain a paperless immigrant. This means that the arrest of 11 million people alone costs more than 74 billion dollars, the American calculates. He assumes that all these operations are successful.

The expenditure becomes an "absolute nightmare" when you factor in the subsequent accommodation. "How long are these people locked up for? Is it three days? 15 days? A month? Half a year? A year?" asks McBeth. Thanks to ICE, he knows that accommodation costs the state 236 dollars per day. "Families cost more. Sick people cost more. And I'm sure violent offenders cost more."

Realistic model comes to 185 billion dollars in costs

Once these people are imprisoned, the clock starts ticking: it would take a lot of judges and lawyers to process the deportation. In addition, there would be costs for medical care, psychological support, guarding, but also the janitor or washing clothes and providing food.

McBeth estimates the legal handling of the deportation at 2,000 dollars per person. Returning the people to their original home costs an average of 1500 dollars per person. And now comes the first total calculation, whereby McBeth assumes that the person in question is arrested on the first day, sentenced on the second day and deported or released on the third day.

In this over-optimistic case, the US Army veteran arrives at a total of 114.6 billion dollars. A more likely scenario, however, would be 30 days, which would swell the accommodation costs from 7.8 billion to 78.2 billion dollars. In this model, the deportation of 11 million people costs 185 billion dollars.

Lack of labor

In a worst-case scenario with one year of deportation detention, the costs explode to one trillion dollars. According to McBeth, however, it is more realistic to assume that criminals could actually be processed within three days, while families would take 30 days. And then there could also be cases in which the process actually takes a year.

Will the USA soon have a shortage of labor? Pictured: Farm workers in Homestead, Florida. Picture: Keystone

This does not take into account the fact that these illegal immigrants pay indirect taxes, for example when they shop or buy gas. These people will also be missing as workers if they are deported: This could become a problem for farmers who are short of harvest workers or for construction companies who are unable to find employees.

Is there an alternative to these costs? What Donald Trump could do is issue an amnesty for those undocumented migrants who have not become criminals.