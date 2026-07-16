Since Donald Trump took office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been making headlines with its crackdown on migrants. An overview shows how many deaths have been reported so far.

The killings of Joan Sebastian Guerrero and Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents sparked protests in the United States.

Brutal Actions by the Immigration Authority This is how many people have died so far at the hands of Trump's ICE deportation force

Here's what it's all about Two deadly ICE raids targeting migrants in the span of a few days have intensified criticism of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under President Donald Trump.

Since Trump took office, at least nine people have died during ICE operations and 52 others have died in ICE custody—the highest death toll in over ten years.

Human rights organizations are criticizing poor detention conditions and excessive use of force, while Mexico has announced legal action against the United States. Summary created with

In the last few days, two people have been killed by the U.S. immigration agency ICE: the 26-year-old Colombian Joan Sebastian Guerrero and the 52-year-old Mexican Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Both were shot and killed during traffic stops.

The two fathers join the list of dozens of deaths in which Trump's administration is implicated.

Since Trump took office, at least nine people have died during operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In addition to Guerrero and Araujo, four others were shot and killed by officers. The killings of the American Alex Pretti and the American woman Renee Good. Both died in January during protests against the agency.

Most Vehicle Inspections Suspended

The 23-year-old U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez was shot and killed in his car in March 2025 after his vehicle was stopped by ICE agents.

On September 28, 2025, an ICE officer shot and killed 38-year-old Silverio Villegas Gonzalez from Mexico, also during a vehicle stop.

After the killings, the officers claimed in each case that they had acted in self-defense. However, these accounts were later contradicted by witness statements or refuted by video footage.

Following the two shootings in recent days, media reports indicate that the immigration authorities plan to suspend most “non-urgent vehicle inspections” for the time being.

Man Plummets Nine Meters

Three other people were not shot directly by immigration officials, but died during their operations. Jaime Alanis Garcia, a 57-year-old Mexican national, fell nine meters to his death during a raid in July. Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez, a 52-year-old from Guatemala, was fatally struck by a vehicle during a raid in August as he was running across the street.

Josue Castro River, a 24-year-old from Honduras, was also killed in a car accident in October. The car he was riding in had been stopped by ICE agents. River then tried to flee on foot.

52 people died in detention pending deportation

In addition to these 9 deaths, 52 people died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement between Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025, and June 4, 2026, according to the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch reports. This brings the death rate in ICE custody to its highest level in more than a decade. Compared to the start of the Biden administration, the rate is now nearly four times as high.

It is true that under the Trump administration, ICE is detaining more people than ever before due to its aggressive approach. However, even relative to the large number of people in custody, the death toll is disproportionately high. “When a government takes a person into custody, it has a special obligation to protect that person’s rights,” Human Rights Watch writes in its report. “To that end, it must ensure adequate health care and other protective measures.”

According to Human Rights Watch, concerns about poor prison conditions have existed for some time. Poor hygiene and inadequate food are said to contribute to the spread of disease. Added to this is poor medical care in the prisons. Furthermore, there are not enough staff to adequately monitor the prisoners and respond to their needs in a timely manner.

Mexico plans to file a criminal complaint

Under the Trump administration, the dire situation has worsened. The sharp rise in incarceration rates since January 2025 has led to overcrowding and longer prison terms.

39 of the 52 people who died had passed away in facilities where occupancy rates in the two weeks prior to each death were significantly higher than the average for the previous three years.

Politically, the high number of deaths has had consequences. On Monday, Mexico’s president announced that her country would file a criminal complaint in the U.S. over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals. Fourteen of them died in deportation detention, and three during ICE operations.