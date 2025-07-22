A surprising number of people refrain from washing their hands in a public toilet in a hospital, according to a study. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Do you do it - wash your hands after every trip to the toilet? A surprising number of people refrain from washing their hands in a public toilet in a hospital. This is what a study has now found out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a hospital, a good half of people refrain from washing their hands after using the toilet. According to a study by the British University of Surrey, 43.7 percent of toilet users in a Danish hospital did not use the washbasin after relieving themselves.

In some weeks, the figure was as high as 61.8 percent. "This raises serious concerns about hygiene compliance in high-risk environments," the university's statement reads. "Although great emphasis has been placed on hand hygiene during the pandemic, the results suggest that regular hand washing is still not a consistent habit - even in places where cleanliness is crucial to prevent the spread of infection."

According to the study, sensors were installed in two publicly accessible toilet rooms at Bispebjerg Hospital in the Copenhagen region of Denmark - directly on the toilets and on the pipes of the washbasins. Their use was evaluated over 19 weeks. If the taps were not used two minutes before or four minutes after flushing the toilet, this was counted as a failure to wash hands.

Experts advise awareness campaigns

"Many people may assume that hand washing is now a matter of course - especially in hospitals and after Covid-19," explains Pablo Pereira-Doel, lead author of the study. "But our data paints a different picture." He and his co-author Benjamin Gardner are therefore campaigning for awareness campaigns.

Incidentally, the German Federal Institute of Public Health advises not only to always wash your hands after using the toilet, but also to do so thoroughly. This should therefore take at least 20 to 30 seconds - about as long as it takes to hum "Happy Birthday" twice.

And in public toilets - including those in hospitals - it is better not to open and close the taps with your bare hands. The Federal Institute advises using a disposable towel or your elbow.