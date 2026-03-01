The Swiss embassy in Tehran. According to the FDFA, all embassies in the crisis region are still operational. Keystone

Since the attacks by the USA and Israel against Iran, the FDFA is not aware of any Swiss nationals who have been injured or killed in the region. However, several people are unable to leave the country due to air traffic restrictions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FDFA has no information about citizens injured in the Middle East.

The FDFA helpline has been used around 300 times so far.

There are 25,100 Swiss nationals in Israel and 6100 in the United Arab Emirates. There are only around 180 in Iran. Show more

Since the outbreak of hostilities, they have answered more than three hundred inquiries on their helpline, said Michael Steiner, spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency today. The ministry has therefore increased its capacities.

They are also in contact with those Swiss nationals who are unable to leave the region due to air travel restrictions. They are being supported "as far as possible".

However, the FDFA is not carrying out any organized departures for Swiss nationals. People who wish to leave the country should contact airlines and tour operators to find out about the options and use the commercial means of transport available.

The FDFA is calling on Swiss nationals on the ground to follow the instructions of the local authorities and register on the TravelAdmin app.

Thousands of Swiss in the region

According to the FDFA, around 5200 Swiss nationals abroad are registered in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to almost 900 travelers. In Israel, around 25,000 people are registered in the Register of the Swiss Abroad and around 100 on the Travel Admin travel app.

A man leaves his home in Tel Aviv after an Iranian missile hit on March 1. KEYSTONE

Around 540 Swiss nationals abroad are registered in Saudi Arabia, around 350 in Qatar and around 180 in Iran. A clear majority of those registered in Iran also have Iranian citizenship.

Around 100 to 120 Swiss nationals live in other countries such as Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. In Oman, 180 Swiss travelers are registered, in Kuwait, Bahrain and Yemen only a low single-digit number.

Embassies remain in operation

According to the FDFA, all Swiss embassies in the region are still operational. Staff are safe and there has been no damage to the infrastructure. All representations have security and crisis plans in place, which include emergency plans. The FDFA is not commenting on specific measures.

Four of the ten remaining employees of the Swiss embassy in Tehran were ordered back to Switzerland on Saturday. However, their departure was no longer possible due to the closed airspace, as Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the FDFA, said in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

The four employees were already on the plane and are currently staying in a hotel near the airport. Six other employees will remain at the embassy in Tehran for the time being. The number of staff had already been reduced from 14 to 10 in the previous days.

Beds have been set up in a cellar for the employees in Tehran. The five FDFA employees at the embassy in Tel Aviv can retreat to bunkers in the event of an air raid.

More videos on the topic