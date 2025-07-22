Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro are celebrated by many: such drugs make pounds tumble. But how long does the effect last? (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro are celebrated by many: such medications make pounds tumble. But how long does the effect last? Researchers have now analyzed data on some active ingredients.

People who take overweight medication such as Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro lose weight quickly.

But from week eight after the end of therapy, according to researchers, there is a significant weight gain that lasts for many weeks.

The results of the study suggest that a longer-term, perhaps even lifelong, intake may be necessary to stabilize weight," concludes one professor.

A diabetologist also emphasizes: "It is a long-term therapy." Show more

Drugs that make it easier to lose weight are currently a great promise of salvation. However, according to a study, after discontinuing some of the active ingredients, things quickly go in the other direction again.

The people who received the active ingredients lost a considerable amount of weight during treatment - which even continued to a lesser extent for a few weeks after stopping the medication, as reported by the team led by Han Wu and Wenjia Yang from Peking University People's Hospital. But from week eight after the end of treatment, according to the researchers, there was a significant weight gain that lasted for many weeks.

According to the study, the extent of the weight gain varied depending on the medication and lifestyle change, but there was a clear trend towards weight gain after the end of the medication.

Significant increase after discontinuation of medication

According to Stephan Martin, Chief Physician for Diabetology and Director of the West German Diabetes and Health Center of the Association of Catholic Hospitals in Düsseldorf, this confirms existing findings. Some drug manufacturers have also proven this themselves through randomized studies, reports the expert, who was not involved in the evaluated studies. For example, test subjects were given the active ingredients for ten weeks, after which some were only given a placebo. This group "then steadily increased again," reports Martin.

In the current study, the researchers from Beijing also refer, for example, to a study according to which people who had completed a 36-week treatment with the drug tirzepatide (GLP-1-RA) regained around half of the weight they had previously lost one year after switching to a placebo.

Effects of several drug groups investigated

For the recently published meta-analysis, the results of eleven independent studies from all over the world were summarized - including the drug orlistat, the combinations naltrexone/bupropion and phentermine/topiramate as well as the drug group GLP-1 receptor agonists. The data came from a total of 1,574 people in treatment groups and 893 in control groups.

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1-RA) are contained, for example, in the popular drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. They are approved in Germany to treat diabetes 2 and some cases of obesity - and they are known as lifestyle drugs for a slim figure. The active ingredients, which are injected regularly, primarily prolong the time that food remains in the digestive tract and thus increase the feeling of satiety. Side effects include gastrointestinal complaints.

One aspect of the study stands out: According to the data, those who initially experienced severe weight loss during therapy gained more weight again afterwards - even if the patients then took part in a program to change their lifestyle, such as eating and exercise habits.

"That doesn't surprise me," says Anja Hilbert, Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Leipzig University Hospital. For example, people who follow a severely calorie-restricted diet experience a similar situation - they also put on more weight after the end of the diet than people on a moderate calorie restriction. However, the expert qualifies that there were only a few participants for this aspect of the study.

"You need this therapy permanently"

"The results of the study actually suggest that long-term, perhaps even lifelong, use may be necessary to stabilize weight," Hilbert concludes. Diabetologist Martin also emphasizes: "It is a permanent therapy." Anyone who thinks they can lose weight with this therapy and then all will be well is mistaken. "You need this therapy permanently."

However, figures from the USA give rise to the fear that many people are unaware of this or accept it, explains Martin. According to studies there, two thirds of people treated for obesity, mostly self-payers, had stopped taking it within a year. "We don't know why: maybe it's getting too expensive, maybe they've lost enough weight and think it will now stick," says the head diabetologist, who advocates more prevention instead of treating the consequences.