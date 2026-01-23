Following a warning of a possible threat in Latvian airspace, NATO fighter jets take off. A short time later, a drone is shot down. Footage from the cockpit documents the dramatic moments in the sky.

New NATO footage from the cockpit This is how Rafale pilots experienced the hunt for the drone over Latvia

NATO fighter jets have shot down a drone over Latvia.

The authorities had previously warned of a possible threat to airspace. The Latvian army later explained that an unmanned flying object had entered Latvian airspace as a result of Russian electronic warfare. NATO decided to intervene and sent two French Rafale fighter jets into the air.

Images from the French General Staff show a drone over Latvian territory and two Rafale fighter jets from the French Air and Space Forces. The aircraft of the French NATO contingent BAP 71, which is stationed at Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania, take off to intercept the flying object following an alert. The images document the mission from the alert to the interception.

Drones cause unrest in the Baltic States

According to Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis, the origin and type of drone could not be determined.

In recent weeks, drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of the Baltic states or crashed on their territory. Experts suspect that Russia is electronically diverting Ukrainian drones from their course on their way to targets in the St. Petersburg region.

The amateur video circulating on the internet above is said to show the moment the drone was shot down.

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