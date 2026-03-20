The year 2026 has begun with many sleepless nights for the Danish government: Following the US coup in Venezuela, Donald Trump's desire for Greenland has put the country and also the armed forces on alert. A Danish report now shows just how much.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the US seizure of Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of January, Denmark has been seriously considering a possible military invasion of Greenland by American troops.

The sudden joint deployment of several European soldiers and naval and air forces was aimed at making a spontaneous annexation as unattractive as possible.

Danish soldiers had explicit orders not to de-escalate. Copenhagen provided explosives and blood reserves. F-35 jets carried live weapons. Show more

First the US armed forces attacked Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of January, then Donald Trump threatened Greenland, which belongs to Denmark: Copenhagen planned for an emergency under these circumstances at the beginning of the year, as the Danish broadcaster DR now reports.

The Royal Danish Navy's HDMS Knud Rasmussen off Nuuk, Greenland, in mid-January. KEYSTONE

"If Trump keeps saying that he wants to take over Greenland and then what happened in Venezuela happens, we have to take all scenarios seriously," a military officer explained to the Danish broadcaster. Because: "The official USA does not function as it normally does."

According to the Danes' assessment of the situation, there are fewer professionals in the US administration who can put the president back on the right track. The government was therefore in close consultation with its European allies - especially Paris and Berlin.

Deployment of the Europeans

France offered help in the form of a small battalion, i.e. several hundred soldiers, says the DR source: "Would you like more soldiers? You could have them," they said. "Would you like more naval support? You could get that. Would you like more air support? You could get that too."

#DE #Germany #Navy and #Coastguard pretty active in danish waters + #FR #France french unit in #Copenhagen, and not a lot of #AIS visible danish units. Germans and other close allies covering while #RDN #Forsvaret #DK #Denmark has focus on #Atlantic #Greenland #Arctic ?



[image or embed] — vesselspotter.bsky.social (@vesselspotter.bsky.social) 22. Januar 2026 um 19:24

In January, the Europeans deploy advance units to Greenland: Danish, French, German, Norwegian and Swedish soldiers fly to Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq. France sends a warship to the North Atlantic, Copenhagen stations F-35s on the island.

Other troops follow - "including soldiers from the Dragoon Regiment in Holstebro, elite soldiers from the Jäger Corps and French Alpine fighters trained for war in cold, mountainous areas", DR knows. The aim was to make the capture of Greenland as expensive as possible for Trump.

Sharp weapons, explosives and blood reserves

It had even gone so far as to deploy the F-35 jets with live weapons. At the same time, however, no one in Copenhagen was under the "illusion" that it would be possible to fend off the Americans militarily in an emergency, the public broadcaster continues.

«We have not been in such a situation since April 1940.» DR-Quelle im dänischen Verteidigungsministerium

The Danish-led Operation Arctic Endurance, which was hastily called at the end of January, was also less of a maneuver and more of a precautionary measure, according to the DR: the navy ships had explosives and live ammunition on board.

Showing the flag: Denmark's King Frederik X (red jacket) visits Danish soldiers during their training in the Arctic in Kangerlussuaq on Greenlabd on February 20. KEYSTONE

The explosives were apparently intended to sabotage the runway at Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq airports to prevent them from being used by the USA. The soldiers had been expressly ordered not to de-escalate in the event of a conflict.

Whether European allies would have actually helped is written in the stars. "I am very glad that we did not have to answer this question," a high-ranking German official told the DR. It would have meant the end of Nato: "We may never know whether they prepared the use of military force," the source said.