  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

100 days of Zohran Mamdani This is how successful New York's new mayor is

Carsten Dörges

15.4.2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is trying to improve the quality of life in New York with many projects.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is trying to improve the quality of life in New York with many projects.
Bild: KEYSTONE

Trump was shocked, the citizens of New York rejoiced: Zohran Mamdani was elected as the new mayor. A positive summary after 100 days in office.

15.04.2026, 15:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Since January 1, the "democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani has ruled New York City Hall.
  • At his inauguration, he promised the start of a new era.
  • After his first 100 days in office, the first successes of his work are becoming apparent.
Show more

Zohran Mamdani has been mayor of New York since January 1. A "democratic socialist" now rules the capital of the financial world, and the election result came as a shock to US President Donald Trump in particular. Trump had repeatedly and sharply attacked Mamdani during the election campaign. To no avail, because the citizens of New York wanted change for their city.

And Mamdani also made it clear at his inauguration in front of a cheering crowd at City Hall in Manhattan: "Today marks the beginning of a new era".

The first 100 days of his term of office are now over and Mamdani, who started with great expectations, has already been able to realize some of his promises and goals despite limited financial resources.

The "New York Times" sums up :"Mr. Mamdani has achieved a whole series of successes in a short space of time. He has revived projects to increase bus speeds, set up a rest stop for delivery drivers at City Hall, opened a long-delayed new infirmary for Rikers Island inmates, secured state funding for the gradual expansion of free preschool and used the powers of his office to crack down on both exploitative employers and rogue landlords."

Oath on the Koran. Mamdani takes office as mayor of New York City

Oath on the KoranMamdani takes office as mayor of New York City

For the US magazine "Current Affairs", the small advances are particularly visible, "improving people's lives in small, tangible ways." 100,000 potholes have been removed this year, millions have been made available for new public toilets and Mamdani has taken up the fight against the scaffolding that is everywhere in the cityscape.

The first successes of his term of office are quickly becoming apparent, but Mamdani needs a lot of money for his other projects. The new mayor is making no progress, particularly in the fight against high rents, and the budget is also insufficient for free express buses.

In order to implement the changes promised during the election campaign, Mamdani is dependent on the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, for example to tax millionaires and large corporations more heavily. So far, no agreement has been reached. Hochul is on the brink of a decisive election, so there is no room for serious tax increases.

More on the topic

There is a reason for this. Barely elected, socialist Mamdani is already asking for money

There is a reason for thisBarely elected, socialist Mamdani is already asking for money

Democrat surprises everyone. Can a socialist govern the richest city in the world?

Democrat surprises everyoneCan a socialist govern the richest city in the world?

Mamdani criticizes 12 billion hole. Hardly in office, already trouble: New York mayor faces first crisis

Mamdani criticizes 12 billion holeHardly in office, already trouble: New York mayor faces first crisis