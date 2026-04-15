Mayor Zohran Mamdani is trying to improve the quality of life in New York with many projects. Bild: KEYSTONE

Trump was shocked, the citizens of New York rejoiced: Zohran Mamdani was elected as the new mayor. A positive summary after 100 days in office.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since January 1, the "democratic socialist" Zohran Mamdani has ruled New York City Hall.

At his inauguration, he promised the start of a new era.

After his first 100 days in office, the first successes of his work are becoming apparent. Show more

Zohran Mamdani has been mayor of New York since January 1. A "democratic socialist" now rules the capital of the financial world, and the election result came as a shock to US President Donald Trump in particular. Trump had repeatedly and sharply attacked Mamdani during the election campaign. To no avail, because the citizens of New York wanted change for their city.

And Mamdani also made it clear at his inauguration in front of a cheering crowd at City Hall in Manhattan: "Today marks the beginning of a new era".

The first 100 days of his term of office are now over and Mamdani, who started with great expectations, has already been able to realize some of his promises and goals despite limited financial resources.

The "New York Times" sums up :"Mr. Mamdani has achieved a whole series of successes in a short space of time. He has revived projects to increase bus speeds, set up a rest stop for delivery drivers at City Hall, opened a long-delayed new infirmary for Rikers Island inmates, secured state funding for the gradual expansion of free preschool and used the powers of his office to crack down on both exploitative employers and rogue landlords."

For the US magazine "Current Affairs", the small advances are particularly visible, "improving people's lives in small, tangible ways." 100,000 potholes have been removed this year, millions have been made available for new public toilets and Mamdani has taken up the fight against the scaffolding that is everywhere in the cityscape.

The first successes of his term of office are quickly becoming apparent, but Mamdani needs a lot of money for his other projects. The new mayor is making no progress, particularly in the fight against high rents, and the budget is also insufficient for free express buses.

In order to implement the changes promised during the election campaign, Mamdani is dependent on the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, for example to tax millionaires and large corporations more heavily. So far, no agreement has been reached. Hochul is on the brink of a decisive election, so there is no room for serious tax increases.