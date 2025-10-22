According to Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD), the opposition party led by Björn Höcke was particularly interested in drone defense, police information technology and equipment. Archivbild: Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Suspicion of espionage against the AfD: High-ranking interior experts from the federal and state governments warned on Wednesday that the AfD is deliberately misusing parliamentary inquiries to spy on critical infrastructure in Germany - possibly on behalf of Russia.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Allegations of espionage are being made against the AfD.

Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier sees a connection between AfD inquiries and Russian interests.

"For some time now, we have been observing with increasing concern that the AfD is misusing the parliamentary right to ask questions to specifically investigate our critical infrastructure," the minister told Handelsblatt. Show more

"It almost seems as if the AfD is working off a Kremlin order list with its questions," Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) told Handelsblatt. The AfD angrily rejected the accusations.

Green Party intelligence expert Konstantin von Notz shared Maier's fears. Speaking to the AFP news agency, the vice-chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee spoke in this context of "highly problematic small requests that the AfD obviously repeatedly submits on behalf of various authoritarian states in order to specifically support them in weakening our country and spying on and sabotaging our critical infrastructures". This is a "new phenomenon".

The AfD is apparently using its parliamentary right to submit questions to the government and receive answers, von Notz told AFP. It was "striking" that "other right-wing extremist parties in our neighboring European countries have already asked very similar questions - apparently for a fee," he said. "It is clear that this is obviously a targeted, Europe-wide approach."

Right to ask questions is being abused

Marc Henrichmann (CDU), Chairman of the Intelligence Services Control Committee in the Bundestag, also warned of Russian espionage on the AfD. "Russia uses a wide variety of hybrid attack methods: one of them is political influence - including via parties such as the AfD," Henrichmann told the AFP news agency.

Security authorities and intelligence services are also called upon here: they must "keep an eye on the interplay of internal and external threats, they can no longer just follow one trail", Henrichmann continued. "It will also be decisive whether and to what extent an AfD can be led as a hybrid part of Putin's warfare on the Kremlin's collar in the future."

Thuringia's Interior Minister Maier told Handelsblatt: "For some time now, we have been observing with increasing concern that the AfD is misusing the parliamentary right to ask questions to specifically investigate our critical infrastructure." According to Maier, 47 such questions have been asked in Thuringia alone in the past twelve months - with "increasing intensity and depth of detail".

The areas affected include transport infrastructure, water supply, digital infrastructure and energy supply, said Maier. "The AfD is particularly interested in police IT and equipment, for example in the area of drone detection and defense."

AfD plays down

AfD Parliamentary Secretary Bernd Baumann categorically rejected the accusations and defended the practice of submitting parliamentary questions to the government. "The AfD asks small questions in the interests of the citizens, especially about the security architecture and infrastructure of our country, which has been run down by the CDU/CSU, SPD and Greens," Baumann told the AFP news agency. "There is nothing secret about the facts that have come to light."

The fact that the other parties are now "constructing espionage activities from the inquiries is completely ridiculous and an expression of pure desperation over the AfD's poll ratings", Baumann added.

Restraint on the part of the federal government

The German government expressed restraint: it had taken note of the reports, said a government spokesperson. However, it had "no findings of its own" in this regard.

Parliamentary questions are a right to which parliamentary groups and their representatives in the Bundestag are entitled - there are similar regulations in the state parliaments. With so-called minor questions, they can request information in writing from the federal government on specific issues. They are mainly used by the opposition to scrutinize the government and obtain information and statements.

There is also the instrument of the major interpellation. Here it is possible for the Bundestag to debate the government's answer publicly in plenary at the request of a parliamentary group.