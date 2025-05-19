Trump and Putin spoke on the phone for the third time since the beginning of the year. Brandon/Bednyakov/AP/dpa

Trump and Putin spoke for around two hours - their third phone call in just a few months. The main topic was an end to the war in Ukraine. Is there any real movement now?

dpa

The phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lasted two hours and five minutes on Monday. It was the third conversation since Trump took office in January. Both sides were positive about the outcome afterwards.

After the phone call, Trump emphasized that the conversation had gone "very well". "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it weren't for that, I'd rather say it now than later." The Russian president also described the phone call as "substantive and useful".

But what exactly did the US President and the Russian leader actually discuss? The following is known.

Negotiations in the Vatican?

After the phone call, Trump held out the prospect of immediate negotiations on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican. He wrote on the Truth Social platform that the talks should begin immediately - and that the Pope had offered the Vatican as a venue for negotiations. However, he did not provide any further details - such as who exactly would be sitting at the table.

"Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately," Trump wrote, emphasizing that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European partners accordingly. "The process can begin," Trump continued.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had recently already taken place in Turkey - albeit not at the highest level. On Friday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Istanbul for the first time in three years to negotiate an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Both sides agreed to an exchange of prisoners, but the big deal was not achieved - partly because Putin was absent from the meeting he himself had proposed. No agreement was reached on the ceasefire.

Putin calls for compromises

Putin also made a statement immediately after the phone call. According to the Russian President, Russia is prepared to work on a memorandum with Ukraine that would include a ceasefire.

Moscow wants to end the fighting, but the most effective path to peace must be found. To achieve this, Kiev and Moscow would have to make compromises that are fair to all sides, Putin said. He did not say what he thought the content of these compromises should be.

New prisoner exchange planned

A new prisoner exchange was also discussed. According to the Kremlin, Russia and the USA each want to release nine prisoners, Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov told the Russian agency Interfax.

Washington and Moscow continue to exchange prisoners despite political tensions. "This is an important humanitarian action," said Putin's foreign policy advisor. It was a constructive and open conversation with Trump, Ushakov said.

Possible personal meeting

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Trump also spoke again about a possible personal meeting during their phone call. "Both presidents are interested in such a meeting. But both presidents are also interested in ensuring that this meeting is not content-free, but results-oriented," Ushakov told Interfax.

Both sides "agree that such a meeting should be well and comprehensively prepared". A time or place for such a reunion has not yet been set.

Deal instead of sanctions

Putin and Trump had spoken out in favour of the further normalization of Russian-American relations, said Ushakov. At the same time, Trump had also reminded Russia of the threat of new sanctions due to the war of aggression against Ukraine. Accordingly, Trump explained that he himself was not a fan of sanctions and would prefer a deal. The conversation was about the Ukraine conflict in depth, said Ushakov.

The tone had been good, both had addressed each other by their first names, Putin had congratulated Trump on the birth of his grandchild and wished the child and the mother good health. Both had agreed that they could pick up the phone at any time if there was something to discuss.

Trump praises Russia's economic potential

After the phone call, Trump reported that Russia wanted to trade with the USA "on a large scale". Trump signaled his agreement, but emphasized that the war in Ukraine would have to end for this to happen.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create jobs and prosperity on a large scale." Russia's economic potential is unlimited. At the same time, Ukraine could benefit from this in its reconstruction.