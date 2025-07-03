The courtroom drawing shows Sean "Diddy" Combs. sda

Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict was announced on Wednesday: He is guilty on two of five charges. These are the reactions - and so it goes on.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two charges, but acquitted of more serious charges.

The verdict has been criticized as many see it as a step backwards for the MeToo movement.

Combs remains in custody, the sentence is still pending and further civil lawsuits are ongoing. Show more

The verdict

After the verdict was announced, Sean "Diddy" Combs sank to the floor. He buried his face in his hands. Then he is said to have prayed and thanked the jury, as reported by the New York Times.

Finally, he stood up again, hugged his lawyers and turned to the audience. "Thank you. I love you, mom. I love you," he said to his 85-year-old mother and his six children.

The twelve jurors - eight men and four women - found the American rapper - also known as "P. Diddy" and "Puff Daddy" - guilty on two of five charges.

The 55-year-old was acquitted of the most serious charges: sex trafficking and forming a criminal organization. The latter would probably have meant a life sentence. The simple reason: insufficient evidence.

However, he was found guilty in relation to the so-called transportation for the purpose of prostitution - once in connection with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, once with another woman who calls herself "Jane".

The trial

The trial lasted six weeks. Over 30 witnesses testified, including former partners and associates of the rapper.

P. Diddy was put on trial because he was accused of coercion into prostitution, drug abuse and organized crime. The focus was on the so-called "freak-offs": elaborately staged sex parties at which, according to witness testimony, he allegedly drugged women into submission and forced them to perform sexual acts - including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whose lawsuit in 2023 triggered the scandal.

Combs settled with Ventura one day after filing her lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit was followed by more than 60 additional civil lawsuits accusing the disgraced mogul of sexual and physical abuse.

Combs denied all charges to the end. The women had attended his sex parties voluntarily, he asserted.

What the media say about the verdict

"Now the verdict is in, and it's pretty much the best the defendant could have hoped for," writes Der Spiegel.

The jury believed Combs. "Apparently none of this convinced the jury. Not when Cassie Ventura tearfully explained that she had felt worthless, disgusting and like an object, 'as if I had nothing else to offer him'," the magazine continues. "The jury wasn't even convinced by what they could see with their own eyes: the infamous 2016 surveillance video from the Intercontinental Hotel."

The video shows Cassie Ventura trying to leave the hotel. Sean Combs goes after her, pulls her by the hair and throws her to the floor. He kicks her and eventually tries to drag her back to the suite. The video is said to have been taken as Ventura tries to escape from one of the infamous "freak offs".

"In the end, it came down to whether you could believe that a woman really wanted to act out the tawdry sexual fantasies of her very powerful boyfriend every weekend for years. Twelve average New Yorkers have now agreed that this is the most likely version of reality," Der Spiegel continues.

And finally: "The Me-Too movement has ensured that the victims of sexual violence have finally been taken seriously. The verdict against Combs is a step backwards into the past."

The Atlantic is also appalled by the verdict. They write: "The discussion surrounding the case is unlikely to linger too long on technical details. Pop culture loves martyrs, it loves stories of comebacks - and, to be honest, it loves men."

The article continues: "Our legal system is undoubtedly imperfect and error-prone, and criminal courts have never been a reliable institution for women who see themselves as victims of powerful men."

They also write that men who were sidelined during the MeToo movement are currently making a comeback and are being celebrated as "avenging outsiders". "In court, Combs' lawyers deliberately prepared him to create exactly this image of him: they argued that he was a successful man who had become the victim of bitter, money-hungry ex-partners."

The New York Times also says: "Even several weeks of grim testimony from close associates, employees and others about how he used power and resources to bend them to his will is not enough to bring him down completely."

It continues: "Many of these incidents played out publicly and then faded into obscurity, turning Combs into a kind of shining Dorian Gray figure."

What Cassie Ventura says about the verdict

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Cassie Ventura's legal team also spoke out: "This entire criminal case began when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil lawsuit in November 2023," Doug Wigdor said in a statement.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of sex trafficking with Cassie, it paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation for the purpose of prostitution."

It continues: "By making her experiences public, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice." Wigdor added that Ventura was in "good shape" and was "pleased" that Combs was found guilty on both charges.

The reactions

Many celebrities have distanced themselves from the rap mogul. Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, as insiders reported at the time. Pictures of him suddenly appeared at one of P. Diddy's infamous parties. Likewise of rapper Jay-Z.

"This boy is a bad man!" wrote 50 Cent on Instagram, comparing Sean Combs to New York mafia boss John Gotti. Rapper 50 Cent has long been a vocal critic of Combs.

Lesser-known rapper Boosie Badazz, on the other hand, said in a video on Instagram with the caption "A great day in hip-hop," "I'm tired of seeing us Black moguls get beat down like this."

"Cassie, I believe you," singer Kesha wrote again on X, referring to plaintiff and Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

"I guess a jury just never wants to believe a woman stays because of power and coercion, wow," actress Rosie O'Donnell wrote on Instagram. "This decision makes me angry."

Many users also commented on the case on "X". For example, one user wrote: "This is so upsetting for victims of sexual abuse. O. J. Simpson, Johnny Depp and now P. Diddy have all proven that women are not listened to when the accused man is someone people like - even when there is overwhelming evidence against him. These jurors can go fuck themselves."

This is so upsetting for victims of sexual abuse. OJ Simpson, Johnny Depp, and now P Diddy have all proved that people will not listen to women if the man they accused is someone they like despite the overwhelming evidence against them. These jurors can go fuck themselves https://t.co/ZlSCKxAL3O — ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ (@eliodabo) July 2, 2025

Another person writes: "You'd think there'd be no difference between human trafficking for sexual exploitation and the transportation of prostitutes, but the former involves coercion. It's not as if we haven't seen the video of Diddy brutally beating a woman. The rich always get away with it. In the truest sense of the word."

“The jury saw all the evidence in the P Diddy trial and said”pic.twitter.com/ZBRfLlXrFd — . (@parkthebus8989) July 2, 2025

What happens next

But what happens now? Shortly after the verdict, his lawyers applied for him to be released on bail until the verdict was announced, but this was rejected by the public prosecutor's office.

The decision on the sentence in the current case is still pending. However, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Experts told the NYT that there are several reasons why Combs' sentence could be significantly shorter.

Experts assume that Sean Combs will probably receive a significantly shorter sentence because judges usually give lenient sentences in such cases. They take into account many personal factors such as the defendant's previous history, behavior and life circumstances.

Aspects such as charitable commitment or professional success can also play a role. Judges have a great deal of discretion and are often guided by guidelines, but do not have to adhere strictly to them.

In addition to the completed criminal proceedings, dozens of civil lawsuits are still pending against Combs in which he is accused of further offenses. No decision has yet been made on these.