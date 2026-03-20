Storm "Therese" has had the Canary Islands in its grip since Wednesday. Due to the storm, schools had to be closed, flights canceled and rerouted and ports closed.

Nicole Agostini

Heavy rainfall, high waves, snow and strong winds have put the Canary Islands in a state of emergency. The storm "Therese" has reached the Canary Islands: on Wednesday it stormed in the west of the popular vacation archipelago and now the eastern provinces have also been affected by the storm.

The authorities have already had to introduce several protective measures and continue to call on the population to get to safety. The peak of the storm has not yet been reached. There are warnings of wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour, five-meter-high waves and snow at altitudes of 1800 meters and above.

More videos from the department