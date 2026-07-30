New Wildfires in Southern Europe: In France, Spain, Greece, and Turkey, emergency responders are battling fires and evacuating large numbers of people.

Heat Wave in Southern Europe This Is How Wildfires Are Raging in Vacation Areas

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Forest fires continue to rage in France, Spain, Greece, and Turkey: Here's the latest.

In Greece, a third firefighter has fallen victim to the flames. Summary created with

Fueled by a heat wave and strong winds, fires are spreading across Southern Europe and forcing many people from their homes.

New fires broke out in France, Spain, Greece, and Turkey, and thousands more people were evacuated. However, in France and Spain, where firefighters were able to contain the flames, evacuees were able to return to their homes.

France

Forest fires have broken out again in several regions of France. French media reported in the evening that there were about 40 active fires. Among the areas affected is the region around the small town of Brignoles in the Var department in southern France. Between 600 and 700 people had to be evacuated there.

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Another fire was also reported in the Fontainebleau Forest, south of Paris.

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A major fire broke out in Burgundy, in Couchey, near the city of Dijon. Due to the smoke, which poses a health hazard, residents were urged to stay indoors as much as possible and to keep their doors and windows closed. In the morning, authorities reported that 125 hectares of land had already been burned.

On the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, where the most severe fires of the season in France had raged across an area of 42,000 hectares, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further by deploying a large number of personnel.

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The prefecture expressed hope that it would be possible to “envisage a return to normalcy for residents and businesses that need to continue their work.” 224,000 people had been evacuated from the region.

Spain

A major fire has now broken out in a national park in Spain on the border with Portugal. Due to significant risks to residents, twelve villages around the town of Fermoselle within the Arribes del Duero National Park have been evacuated, according to the regional government of Castile and León. According to media reports, approximately 950 people were brought to safety in the affected region in northwestern Spain.

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In some parts of Spain, the situation is now slowly continuing to ease. Evacuations and lockdown restrictions are being lifted gradually. However, about 9,500 people—all in the Autonomous Community of Madrid—are still not allowed to return to their homes.

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Greece

Several wildfires are currently raging in Greece, with the worst one in the south of the island of Crete. There, two firefighters lost their lives while battling the blaze—they had lost their bearings in their vehicle amid the thick smoke. The wind was blowing so strongly that firefighting helicopters and planes had to turn back and land.

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In the evening, in addition to several mountain villages, the coastal town of Agia Galini—a popular destination among vacationers—was also evacuated; Greek media reported that approximately 6,000 tourists were affected. A little further west, in the coastal town of Agios Pavlos, 29 people were brought to safety by the coast guard via the sea.

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There is no all-clear: Strong winds are expected to continue across much of Greece in the coming days. The Ministry of Civil Protection is warning of a persistently high risk of wildfires.

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A third firefighter has died in the wildfires in Greece. According to media reports citing the fire department, he was found unconscious near a fire in Ageranos in the south of the Peloponnese Peninsula and was pronounced dead at a hospital. No details were initially available regarding the exact cause of death.

Earlier, two firefighters had already lost their lives while battling the flames on the island of Crete. The two firefighters reportedly lost their bearings in the thick smoke and were surrounded by flames inside their vehicle.

Turkey

In Antalya, in southern Turkey, firefighters have also been battling several fires in the tourist region since July 28; most of them have been extinguished, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu. Because the fires reached residential areas, some residents were evacuated as a precaution. Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin cited extreme heat, strong winds, and dry air as the causes of the fires.

In addition, fires have been reported in the provinces of Balikesir, Kütahya, Canakkale, and Yalova, which are located in western Turkey, south of Istanbul. Another fire in the province of Mugla in southwestern Turkey is also currently being fought.