A National Guard soldier stands behind a structure that someone has labeled with the words "Fuck ICE". Benno Schwinghammer/dpa

For days, thousands have been demonstrating in Los Angeles against the immigration authority ICE. Their increasingly aggressive approach is causing fear in migrant communities - and bringing people onto the streets across the country.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Los Angeles, thousands are protesting against the US immigration authority ICE and its stricter deportation practices under Donald Trump.

ICE is increasingly raiding workplaces, schools and public places - sometimes without judicial proceedings.

Fear among migrants is growing and protests are spreading across the country. Show more

Since last Friday, thousands of people have been protesting in Los Angeles against US President Donald Trump's migration policy. In response, Trump has deployed the National Guard to California against the wishes of the Californian governor.

At the center of the protests: the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. But what does the agency actually do?

ICE is responsible for enforcing immigration and customs laws within the USA. This means that the agency searches for undocumented immigrants in the country, brings them before the courts and deports them. It is estimated that around 14 million such undocumented immigrants live in the USA.

ICE was founded under President George W. Bush after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and US presidents have relied on the agency in different ways since then. After taking office, Trump increased the pressure on ICE to greatly increase the number of arrests and deportations.

According to the Arizona Mirror, Todd Lyons, the director of ICE, is reported to have said at a conference in April: "We need to get better at running this as a business." He envisioned a system of trucks collecting people for deportation by the dozen. "Like Amazon Prime for people."

Todd Lyons, the director of ICE, envisions a system of trucks that collects people for deportation by the dozen. KEYSTONE

According to the New York Times, the agency has organized its officers' shifts so that they are available seven days a week. In addition, it has asked criminal investigators, who normally focus on issues such as human trafficking, to help identify undocumented migrants. The public has also been asked to report tips.

ICE under Trump is also focusing more specifically on raids of workplaces where migrants work in large numbers - such as in Los Angeles. The protests there are a response to ICE raids on workplaces, schools and public facilities where dozens of immigrants have been arrested. Some of the officers were masked.

"Everyone is afraid"

Previously, cities such as Los Angeles and New York were considered "sanctuary cities". Places where undocumented migrants were not automatically deported during traffic checks or medical appointments. But since ICE has been cracking down, fear is growing.

The New York Times wrote about increasing insecurity in migrant communities shortly after Trump took office. "Everyone is scared," said the owner of a barbershop in Los Angeles. Many customers were staying away out of fear of the immigration authorities. "It hasn't been this bad since Covid-19," said one store owner. "Everyone is staying at home."

The protests and fear of ICE are no longer limited to Los Angeles. People are also taking to the streets in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Dallas, among other places. "My children need their mother by their side, and my biggest fear is that I will be picked up and taken away from them," a mother from Colorado told the New York Times. "People think ICE is everywhere," said a pastor from North Carolina.

Law from the 18th century

Under Trump, ICE is deporting migrants, sometimes without trial. In March, for example, hundreds were deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador, accused by Trump of being members of a criminal gang.

Trump invoked an 18th century law of war, the "Alien Enemies Act". The law allows citizens of an "enemy nation" to be detained and deported without trial in the event of war.

Before Trump, the law had only been applied three times: in the British-American War of 1812 and in both world wars. Whether Trump can now legally apply the law is controversial. The Supreme Court has ruled against it several times, but a final decision is still pending.

More on the protests in LA