The 29-year-old Luana Lopes Lara attended ballet school as a teenager, then studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Screenshot Instagram

With her forecasting platform Kalshi, Luana Lopes Lara has become the new youngest self-made billionaire. Who she is, what she does - and why her business model is banned in Switzerland.

Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder of the forecasting platform Kalshi, has become the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 29, according to Forbes.

Kalshi recently raised one billion US dollars in capital and is valued at 11 billion; Lopes Lara and co-founder Tarek Mansour each hold 12% of the company.

The platform is considered a legal pioneer for prediction markets in the USA and correctly predicted the 2024 presidential election. Show more

Which films do you think will win a Golden Globe? Will the Epstein Files ever actually be released? Do you think it will snow in New York this month?

If you're confident enough to guess such events, you can even earn money. Prediction markets such as the Kalshi platform make it possible to bet on the future.

However, this is not primarily about Kalshi - and certainly not an invitation to gamble - but about the woman behind the platform. According to business magazine Forbes, Luana Lopes Lara became the youngest self-made billionaire a few days ago.

The 29-year-old Brazilian took the title from 31-year-old tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo, who only took it over from pop phenomenon Taylor Swift in April.

Together with her co-founder Tarek Mansour, also 29, Luana Lopes Lara raised one billion dollars in fresh capital for Kalshi this week. Kalshi is now valued at 11 billion, and the assets of Lopes Lara and Mansour, who both hold 12 percent of the company, have risen to 1.3 billion dollars each.

Lopes Lara seems to be one of those people who simply succeed at everything. Even before she founded Kalshi, she was already quite high up at a very young age - only in a completely different industry: ballet.

In 2011, she attended one of the most renowned and rigorous ballet schools in the world in Brazil. The teenager was at school from 7 a.m. to noon, and went to ballet classes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Even today, she says it was the most intense time of her life. She talks about how teachers held lit cigarettes under her thigh to test how long she could hold her leg in the air without burning herself.

In the front row of lectures

But her big dream was not to dance ballet forever, but - inspired by her mother, a math teacher, and her father, an electrical engineer - to become the next Steve Jobs, according to Forbes. So in 2014, when she was 17 years old, she applied to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She was accepted and began to study computer science and mathematics. During lectures, she always sat in the front row, says fellow student and later co-founder Mansour.

The two became friends and completed an internship together at a financial company in 2018. That's when they came up with the idea for Kalshi. Money markets would be based on external events such as election results or natural disasters anyway, so why not speculate on them directly instead of taking the detour via the traditional stock exchange?

On Kalshi, bets can be placed on specific cultural, political or economic events. Screenshot kalshi.com

But to get there, the company had to overcome several hurdles. The legality of such prediction markets was not clearly defined in the USA for a long time, and Kalshi needed approval from the supervisory authority. Incidentally, such markets are prohibited in Switzerland because they are considered pure gambling.

Kalshi received US approval in 2020 and the platform went live in July 2021. This gave them a decisive advantage over their biggest competitor Polymarket, which had already launched in 2020 and had to pay a fine of 1.4 million dollars in 2022 because they were not registered.

Prediction markets are often more accurate than surveys

However, Kalshi's battle with the authorities continued. In 2023, the regulatory authority refused to allow the company to offer bets on the 2024 presidential elections, classifying them as pure gambling. Lopes Lara and Mansour took legal action against this - and were proven right in court. During the election campaign, Kalshi users then bet 500 million dollars on Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. In the end, they correctly predicted that Trump would win the election.

The data from Kalshi - and Polymarket - was therefore more accurate in some cases than many polls. Their advantage: prediction markets move in real time and pool the knowledge of many people at the same time.

However, this also creates a weakness: individual large investors can distort the market forecast - and thus cloud the actual collective judgment. Critics also accuse prediction markets of acting in an ethically reprehensible manner and capitalizing on political or social crises.

Prediction markets may be controversial - but they certainly work as a business model. For Luana Lopes Lara at least, looking into the future has long since paid off.

