Not long ago, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were on the same page - and now the two power players are worlds apart: What can the America Party achieve with which the South African is challenging the US president?

Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis, says the Latin proverb: times change, and we change with them. It fits Elon Musk like a glove.

On February 21, the richest man in the world is still wielding the "chainsaw for democracy" and is being celebrated at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for the radical measures of the DOGE efficiency department:

On May 30, the glory is already over again: Donald Trump dismisses Musk back into the private sector, who gets off with a black eye allegedly given to him by his son by mistake. The US President presents the native South African with the "very special" golden key to the White House.

Elon Musk (left with a subtle black eye on his right eye) and Donald Trump at the White House on May 30, when the two were still friends. Image: Keystone

Musk talks about having saved $160 billion with DOGE, but says the value will rise to a trillion dollars "over time". "I will continue to make visits here," he said at the White House at the time, "and continue to be a friend and advisor to the president."

"Maybe we need to put DOGE on Elon"

And how does it all sound today? A reporter asks Trump on July 1 in Washington whether he wants to have Musk deported: "I don't know, we'll have to look at it," says the 79-year-old, not wanting to rule the matter out. "We may have to put DOGE on Elon."

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk?



Trump: We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies. pic.twitter.com/6I0OAIv7Js — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Trump wants to beat Musk at his own game, so to speak: "You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible?", Trump asks rhetorically and follows up with a not-so-subtle: "He gets a lot of subsidies."

Yes, times change that quickly in political Washington: Elon Musk has just supported Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election in November with almost 300 million dollars, was then allowed to lead DOGE for a few months in return - and now wants to found his own party to compete with his ex-boss.

Musk hints at Epstein again

The tablecloth between the billionaires has finally been cut: The rift was foreshadowed when Musk began criticizing Trump's so-called Big Beautiful Bill (BBB), which on the one hand cuts green subsidies and on the other massively increases the national debt.

The Tesla owner therefore threatened to found his own party before the BBB was passed and got into a fight with Trump. Musk wrote on X that his name was in the files about the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, then deleted the comment and even apologized.

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

However, the 54-year-old has now abandoned this belated reticence: he asks on his platform X how many arrests there have been in connection with Epstein. "Oh yes, none," he then replies in a similar vein. This is not the only allusion to the topic.

What Musk wants

What does Musk want to achieve apart from access to all Epstein files, the promotion of green energy and budgetary discipline? On July 4, the father of at least 14 children conducts a poll on X in which 65.4 percent are in favor of founding the America Party. One day later, he announces that he will follow the vote.

The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra:



Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

"Today, the America Party is being founded to give you back your freedom," Musk proclaims. In shaking up the American party landscape, he would proceed like the general Epaminondas, who in 371 BC defeated the Spartans in Greece at the Battle of Leuktra, who were thought to be invincible.

One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts.



Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

One should not take a broad approach, but rather focus: He is simply aiming to win two or three Senate seats and eight to ten posts in the House of Representatives: in the current tight political climate, that would be enough to tip the scales and "serve the true will of the people".

Trump wants Musk back in South Africa

Donald Trump is naturally less than thrilled: "It saddens me to see how Elon Musk has totally 'derailed' in the last five weeks and has become a fiasco in the last five weeks," the 79-year-old writes on his Truth Social platform. The majority voting system does not allow a third party to establish itself.

The US President had previously been even clearer about his opposition to Musk: he receives "by far" more subsidies "than any man in history" and would "probably" have to move back to South Africa if this were to change.

"No more rocket launches, no more satellites and production of electric cars: our country would save a fortune," Trump threatens. "Maybe the DOGE should take a close look at this?"

"Trump holds the cards"

Can Musk compete with Trump politically? "His behavior is pure theatrics," Robert Shapiro from Columbia University assesses the situation in "Newsweek". "This also applies to Trump, but here too Trump holds the cards."

Called to greater things? Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration at the Capitol on January 20. Image: Keystone

The question is how well the economy will perform in the near future: "That could have an impact as we move towards 2026 and the midterm elections - but that's still a long way off," the political scientist knows.

"Musk speaks for a small but influential faction within the Republican electorate," says Stephen Voss from the University of Kentucky. "As for the loss of Trump's influence, Trump is very popular within the Republican Party right now, so anyone who challenges him - whether inside or outside of government - will face headwinds."

Stumbling blocks for Musk

Does Musk's America Party have a chance? The Washington Post has identified a number of stumbling blocks against which Musk's new party must be measured: Firstly, there are institutional barriers due to the majority voting system. "You have to win completely to get anything," explains Hans Noel from Georgetown University.

The America Party is the solution https://t.co/KryqdEcqIU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

There are also further requirements at state level that complicate matters. The second point is related to this: So far, no party has managed to position itself as a third political force.

Another problem is that Musk wants to reach the political center, to which he says "80 percent" of the electorate should belong. Hans Noel argues that this group is not as easy to reach as Musk thinks. "People are attached to the existing parties, are frustrated with them and don't like them."

Musk is certain: "It will be super fun"

And yet they are not prepared to join the America Party so easily, the political scientist believes. It will also be difficult for Musk to find political allies as a political novice. And last but not least, he will need patience: it is questionable whether Musk has the stamina to commit himself to Washington in the long term.

Who would join Musk's party? The first two Republicans who come to mind are those who voted against Trump's BBB and belong to the libertarian wing of the party: Rand Paul and Thomas Massie. Maga influencer Laura Loomer, who is loyal to Trump, also brings Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and journalist Tucker Carlson into play.

Valid point. Milei gave me the chainsaw backstage and I ran with it, but, in retrospect, it lacked empathy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

And Elon Musk? He's taking a more conciliatory tone. When an X user sharply criticized him for his chainsaw appearance in February, the entrepreneur agreed with him. He had lacked empathy, Musk admits self-critically.

The man asks his followers on X when and where the big launch of his American Party will take place. Musk is optimistic: "It's going to be super fun," he writes. Will he be right?