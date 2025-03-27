North Korea is showing off its latest military achievements: In addition to drones that are allegedly controlled by an AI, Kim Jong-un is happy about a new early warning aircraft.

Kim Jong-un is pleased about a new early warning aircraft as well as kamikaze and reconnaissance drones that work with AI.

Pyongyang has reportedly sent Moscow 3,000 more soldiers. Show more

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has unveiled his army's latest military technology. Among other things, these include kamikaze drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported.

The North Korean military also presented an aircraft for the first time that serves as an airborne early warning system and could potentially modernize the country's air defence system. According to media reports, it could be a Russian cargo plane that has been modified by North Korea.

Kamikaze drones are unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with explosive charges. These are also being used extensively in the Ukraine war, where Russia is receiving support from North Korea.

Kim Jong-un has also presented a new reconnaissance drone: The Saetbyol-9 is strongly reminiscent of the American RQ-4 drone and is said to be able to fly very long and very high. It also allegedly works with AI.

Allegedly 3000 more soldiers sent to Russia

According to the South Korean secret service, North Korea has deployed around 11,000 soldiers to the Russian border region of Kursk since the fall. Today, the South Korean General Staff said that North Korea had probably sent a second deployment of at least 3,000 more soldiers in January and February.

In addition, North Korea is also supplying large quantities of ammunition and weapons to Russia, including short-range missiles, self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers.

Experts suspect that in return for Russia's military support, North Korea could receive not only money and security guarantees, but possibly also military technology.