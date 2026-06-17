Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping plays an important role in the framework agreement. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/AP/dpa (Symbolbild)

International media outlets are unanimously reporting on 14 points that Tehran and Washington are said to have agreed upon. A high-ranking U.S. official largely confirms the text.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A U.S. official has largely confirmed the 14-point text of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

The text focuses on ending the war, opening the Strait of Hormuz, issues surrounding sanctions, and financial aid for Iran.

The agreement could be signed even before Friday’s meeting at Bürgenstock—possibly as early as Thursday. Show more

Ahead of the official signing of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran this Friday, a high-ranking U.S. government official has largely confirmed the text of the document, which had previously been leaked to the media. According to information obtained by the German Press Agency from the White House, the agreement aims for the “immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” Once the agreement is signed, there will be no further military operations against each other.

Previously, several international media outlets had published an identical 14-point text, which, according to the U.S. broadcaster CNN, was said to be a draft of the agreement.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung had initially stated on the platform X that the text did not correspond to the actual framework agreement. He did not go into detail. A report by the Iranian news agency Tasnim described the publication as incomplete. However, the now-confirmed text differs only slightly from the version circulated earlier.

The supposed text of the MOU that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU. https://t.co/tAieSPRHbf — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 17, 2026

Signing as early as Thursday?

U.S. President Donald Trump also held out the prospect of signing the document earlier than originally planned— possibly as early as this Thursday. “The agreement we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly—tomorrow or perhaps the day after tomorrow,” Trump said at the G7 summit in Évian, France. He did not provide further details. Until now, the plan had been to sign the framework agreement on Friday.

When asked by a reporter why he wasn’t staying in Europe for the signing himself, Trump said he might do so. Until now, it had been assumed that Vice President JD Vance would travel to Switzerland for the signing.

As reported by the news site “Axios,” an earlier signing is under consideration because it would also open the Strait of Hormuz sooner than planned. Should this happen, the signing would take place electronically, according to two people familiar with the matter. However, the meeting in Switzerland scheduled for Friday is still expected to take place, one of the two sources said.

The Details

CNN had reported, citing a U.S. official, that the text reflects the agreement that had already been digitally signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. However, changes could still be made before Friday. Previously, the Saudi-funded news channel Al-Arabiya and the financial news service Bloomberg had published an identical text.

End of the War and Opening of the Strait of Hormuz

The end of the war, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, issues surrounding sanctions, and financial aid for Iran are at the center of the text published in advance by the media. Further negotiations are to follow within a rather tight timeframe of 60 days. According to the reports, the text contains the following:

An “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” Accordingly, both sides and their allies will, upon signing, “cease all hostile actions against one another” and “refrain from using violence against one another.”

A final agreement is to be negotiated. Negotiations on this are to last no more than 60 days. This period may be extended if both sides agree.

Immediately after signing, the U.S. is to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and “restore shipping traffic to full capacity” within 30 days. Thirty days after a final agreement is reached, the U.S. is also to withdraw its troops from the “surrounding areas.”

For its part, Iran is to take “immediate steps” after the signing to ensure that commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in both directions returns to pre-war levels within 30 days. It is also noted that Iran must “remove technical obstacles and neutralize mines.” Show more

Obstacles to Sanctions Relief Remain

For Iran, the lifting of comprehensive sanctions against the country is crucial. But it remains unclear how the U.S. side would implement a sanctions relief in the long term.

The U.S. president could grant sanctions relief through waivers if these are justified on the grounds of national security interests, explains Sascha Lohmann of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) in Berlin. However, this would only apply until a final agreement is reached. After that, the U.S. Congress would have to approve it.

These are the points contained in the version published by the media on this topic:

Immediately after signing, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will grant waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives. These waivers are also intended to apply to all related services, such as bank transfers, insurance, and transportation.

According to the text, the U.S. commits to lifting “all types of sanctions” currently in place against Iran, including those imposed by resolutions of the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as “all unilateral U.S. sanctions” against Tehran. The timeline for this is to be part of the final agreement.

The U.S. commits to unfreezing Iran’s “frozen or restricted assets” during the talks on a final agreement and making them “fully available” for use by the Central Bank of Iran.

The U.S. is to work with partner countries on a comprehensive plan to advance reconstruction in Iran and its economic development. The U.S. and its partners are to secure financing of at least 300 billion U.S. dollars for this purpose. Show more

Iran Reiterates Its Position of Never Possessing Nuclear Weapons

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, which responded with strikes on Israel, U.S. military bases, and other targets in the Gulf region, among other actions. An extremely fragile ceasefire—which has already been broken several times—has been in effect for just over two months. One stated objective of the war was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The text published by the media states: