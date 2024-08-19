Vladimir Putin is furious: his chain dogs want to kill Western journalists reporting from Sudzha. Meanwhile, a destroyed bridge heralds the Kremlin's next major defeat in Kursk.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Artificially created traffic jams and armed reconnaissance: this is how Kiev's army was able to surprise the Russians in Kursk.

Supplies and mines secured the first Ukrainian successes.

What Kiev won in Sudzha.

Western journalists who reported from Sudzha were threatened with death - one Italian left as a result.

First the Ukrainian army advanced to the west, then to the east and finally to the south.

The destruction of a third bridge over the Seim has cut off 700 square kilometers of Russian territory from supplies. Show more

Ukrainian soldiers have been holding territory in the Russian oblast of Kursk for almost two weeks: it is only gradually becoming clear how well planned and far-sighted the advance into the Russian heartland is.

This becomes apparent even before the first Ukrainian soldiers cross the border: They call the neighboring population and tell them in Russian that they have to vacate the area.

As a result, the roads leading from Kursk deeper into Russia are subsequently jammed with traffic - and obstruct their own soldiers who want to take the opposite route. Armed reconnaissance units spy on the convoys approaching and mark them: Dozens of Russians lose their lives even before they arrive on the battlefield.

Supplies form the basis for success

First, the Ukrainians advance along four roads and capture Sudzha: the capture is so important because the small town now becomes the logistical heart of the Ukrainian advance, Reporting from Ukraine knows. Previously, the troops were centered in Junakivka in the Sumy Oblast of Ukraine.

Before the capture of Sudzha, the Ukrainian troops were supplied from Yunakivka. Youtube/Reporting from Ukraine

This significantly shortens the distance to the front: from Sudzha it is a maximum of 25 kilometers. Moreover, the town was hardly destroyed during the conquest: This gives Ukrainian troops enough space to gather in hiding. From here, the soldiers rotate, the wounded are treated and supplies are organized.

After the conquest of Sudzha, the routes for Kiev's army are shorter. Youtube/Reporting from Ukraine

To prevent a counterattack on Sudscha, the area east of the city has been mined: This is done with artillery shells that drop various booby traps in flight.

Ukrainians spread to the east and west

This lays the foundation for this attack, in which Kiev is relying on a war of movement for which the Western weapons are explicitly designed: With the Marder and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles and Challenger 2 tanks, the Ukrainians advance quickly.

Expanding the combat zone to the east: Giri is the end of the line for Kiev's army for the time being. Youtube/Reporting from Ukraine

For the time being, they try to expand the controlled area along the Psel River and advance eastwards from Plekhovo. They capture four settlements until they can be stopped by the enemy in the town of Giri. However, this is only possible because troops are withdrawn elsewhere: This creates further gaps in Moscow's defenses in the region.

Glushkovo (center) is attacked from both the east and the west. Youtube/Reporting from Ukraine

Due to the resistance in the east, Kiev decides to make a further advance westwards towards Glushkovo, supported by troops attempting a pincer movement from Ukrainian territory. In addition, there are Ukrainian air and Himars attacks.

Fighters of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shared the details of the first hours of the Kursk operation.



Incredibly, they covered a huge distance in such a short time on the Russian territory, shocking the Russians.



After overcoming mine and… pic.twitter.com/KhI3keqtt9 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 19, 2024

What Kiev has already won

Kiev has already achieved a lot so far. The capture of Sudzha interrupts a railroad line that runs from Kursk and Lgov through Sudzha to the Belgorod oblast. It is important for the supply of the Russian advance in Kharkiv. In addition, a Gazprom hub from which gas is pumped to the west falls into the hands of the Ukrainians.

👀💥 Satellite images of the damaged Sudzha gas measuring station in the Kursk region, - Radio Svoboda

pic.twitter.com/hvmmw2hPgi — Claretta Nijhuis (@NijhuisClaretta) August 12, 2024

The prisoners of war are also a trump card - because they are a bargaining chip for Kiev to get Ukrainian prisoners released. Up to 2000 Russians are said to have been arrested: The Kremlin will be quick to make a deal because many blood-young recruits are said to be among the detainees.

Russian underground base in the Kursk region investigated by Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/wTKqjOZiyn — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 15, 2024

Ukrainian soldiers also capture secrets: For example, a secret Russian drone defense system is discovered in an underground bunker. Kiev also takes Western journalists to Sudzha to publicize Moscow's embarrassment.

Journalist withdraws from Kursk after Moscow's threat

The reporters' reports apparently make Vladimir Putin very angry: Moscow threatens the journalists from the West with charges, but also with assassinations. As a result, Italy's RAI withdrew its man from Kursk.

Unimpressed by the Kremlin's sabre-rattling, the Ukrainians are expanding the area they control in Kursk, while Russia is said to have already withdrawn 5,000 soldiers from Ukraine and is even allegedly burning up members of the air and space forces in Kursk due to a lack of personnel.

In order to protect Koronevo, the Russians have had to evacuate other areas that are now controlled by Kiev. Youtube/Reporting from Ukraine

But this is not enough to stabilize the front: In order to protect the city of Koronevo, other settlements must remain unguarded, which have since been taken by the Ukrainians.

Huge Russian territory is cut off

However, the heaviest blow to Putin's stomach is yet to come: Kiev's forces are said to have destroyed a third bridge that crosses the River Seim. This is relevant because it cuts off a 700 square kilometer area to the west of the area that the Ukrainians have conquered from reinforcements.

Ukraine destroyed the bridge in Zvannoe, Kursk. If the only two bridges connecting the rest of the region, namely Glushkovo and Karyzh, are destroyed, the Ukrainian army will be able to occupy another 700 km2 of Russian territory in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/Mb93IOtWbX — The Great Investor (@TheGreatInvest2) August 16, 2024

In addition, the important Russian highway E38 is now within range of Ukrainian drones, which allegedly constantly monitor the important supply route and repeatedly attack Russian trucks.

Ukrainian FPV attack drones are currently prowling the critical Russian supply line along the E38 highway between Rylsk and Lgov in Kursk Oblast.



Russian milbloggers on the ground are calling it an "FPV kill zone". pic.twitter.com/BhhN1JN0Mx — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 18, 2024

The fighting in Kursk continues: Fighting is reported from Tetkino, Koronevo and other settlements. But the fighting is apparently also for the hearts and stomachs of those whom Moscow was unable or unwilling to evacuate, as the X-Post below shows.