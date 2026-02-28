The US president speaks openly about possible American casualties - and goes even further: after the military operation, Donald Trump calls on the Iranian people to take over their own government.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump says US operations against Iran could kill American soldiers.

He announces the destruction of Iran's missile arsenal, arms industry and navy.

At the same time, he calls on the Iranian people to overthrow their own government after the operation. Show more

US President Donald Trump prepares the American public for possible losses. "The lives of brave American heroes may be lost, and there may be casualties. That often happens in war," he said in a video message that he shared on social media. The statement appeared a few hours after Iran's attack on Israel.

At the same time, he defends the military action against Iran. "We are not doing this for the moment. We're doing it for the future, and it's a noble mission," Trump explained. The Iranian regime wants to kill: "The Iranian regime seeks death."

In a video lasting around eight minutes, Trump speaks of a "massive and ongoing operation" to prevent a "very evil, radical dictatorship" from threatening America and key national security interests.

Trump on Iran: "We've always tried to make a deal"

He announces far-reaching military steps. The United States would "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground", "destroy their navy" and ensure that "the terrorist proxies in the region can no longer destabilize it".

At the same time, Trump emphasized that Washington had repeatedly tried to reach an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme. They had "tried again and again to make a deal", but Iran had "rejected every opportunity to renounce its nuclear ambitions".

At the end of his speech, Trump addressed the people of Iran directly. He calls on them to "take over your government" once the military operations are complete.

"This will probably be your only chance for generations," he says. "For many years you asked America for help, but you never got it. No president has been willing to do what I'm willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who will give you what you want - so let's see how you respond."

Trump concluded by sending a clear message to the leadership in Tehran: "This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and power of the United States Armed Forces."

