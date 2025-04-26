  1. Residential Customers
Millions of people mourn This is the schedule for the Pope's funeral service

SDA

26.4.2025 - 08:08

Millions of people are mourning the Pope.
Luca Zennaro/Pool/ANSA/epa/dpa

The service, funeral procession and burial of the Pope at the Vatican and in Rome will last several hours. The expected course of the celebrations.

Keystone-SDA

26.04.2025, 08:08

26.04.2025, 08:13

The big funeral service for Pope Francis, the funeral procession through the streets and the burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore are scheduled for today in the Vatican and Rome.

The expected - and not yet official - schedule:

- 9.00 a.m.: Arrival of the cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica

- 9.30 a.m. (approx.): Arrival of the state guests at St. Peter's Basilica

- 10.00 a.m.: Start of the funeral service led by Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals

- 12.00 p.m. (approx.): End of the funeral service

- 12.30 p.m. (approx.): Departure of the funeral procession with the coffin, state guests leave the Vatican

- 12.30 to 13.00/13.30 (approx.): Journey through the city center at walking pace - past ancient sites such as the Colosseum and the Roman Forum

- 13.00/13.30 (approx.): Arrival at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore

- 13.30 (approx.): Burial in camera

