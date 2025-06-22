The USA has already sent another aircraft carrier to the Middle East. (archive picture) Dusty Howell / U.s. Navy Handout/dpa

The USA has increased its military presence in the Middle East and is ready to join the Israeli offensive against Iran. President Trump has given the order to attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under President Trump, the USA has actively intervened in the military conflict between Israel and Iran and targeted Iran's nuclear facilities with B-2 bombers.

With aircraft carriers, stealth jets and aerial refueling, US forces are increasing their presence in the Middle East and are closely involved in the Israeli operation "Rising Lion".

Washington is signaling a determination to escalate further in order to contain Iran's military potential and secure regional security from the US and Israeli perspective. Show more

The US has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East to engage in the Israeli offensive against Iran. President Donald Trump has given the order to attack after B-2 strategic bombers successfully completed their mission. These bombers, which took off from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, struck Iran's uranium enrichment facilities and crippled the country's nuclear program.

The American forces are able to integrate quickly into the Israeli operation. The F-35 jets that accompanied the B-2 bombers are equipped with stealth technology, making them almost invisible to radar. Trump emphasized that the US is ready to attack more targets in Iran at any time and called on the regime in Tehran to seek peace.

The US military build-up in the region was publicly visible. Numerous tanker planes flew from the USA to Europe and on to the eastern Mediterranean. These movements were tracked by observers such as Itamilradar, which documents military activity in the Mediterranean. Despite these obvious preparations, the Iranian regime has not taken the warnings seriously.

The USA is prepared to support the Israeli offensive with a substantial military contingent. Two Navy fleets, grouped around aircraft carriers, are already in the region. The "Carl Vinson" is operating off the Arabian Peninsula, while the "Nimitz" is en route from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East. The "Gerald Ford" is also positioned as a reserve element in the eastern Mediterranean.

The American Air Force and Navy, together with the Israeli armed forces, can significantly increase the striking power against Iran. The Israeli Air Force is limited in its capacity, but with US support, tactical missions could be doubled. The US also has the ability to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and neutralize Iran's long-range weapons potential.

President Trump confirmed that the US was involved in the planning of the Israeli offensive. Operation "Rising Lion" pursues several strategic objectives, including air warfare and air defense. General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of Central Command, could take command of American forces in the region in the event of further escalation.

The USA is already defensively involved in the war against Iran and has now also taken offensive measures. The Iranian leadership is aware of the USA's determination to use its military potential. Further escalation in the Middle East seems inevitable as the US is determined to ensure Israel's security and keep Iran in check.