After the shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE officer, her life is now coming into focus. Relatives paint a picture of a caring mother and neighbor.

Sven Ziegler

The woman shot by an ICE officer was named Renee Nicole Good and was 37 years old.

Relatives describe her as a compassionate mother, partner and neighbor.

According to authorities, there was no indication that she was the target of an immigration operation. Show more

Following the shooting of a woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, it is now known who the woman killed in the operation was.

The name of the woman killed was Renee Nicole Good. She was 37 years old and a US citizen. This was reported by the US media, citing relatives and local authorities.

Good's mother Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter was "one of the kindest people I've ever known". She was "extremely compassionate" and spent her life caring for others. "She was loving, forgiving and an amazing person," Ganger is quoted as saying.

A former neighbor also confirmed this image to local US broadcasters. Good was "not an extremist, not a terrorist", but "a mother who loved her children and her partner".

Good leaves behind a boy (6)

Renee Nicole Good leaves behind a six-year-old son. His father died in 2023. According to the child's grandfather, the boy now has "no one else" in his life. These statements come from reports in the Minnesota Star Tribune, which were picked up by CNN and NBC.

Good last lived with her partner in the greater Minneapolis area. Prior to that, she had spent much of her life in Colorado and at times lived with her parents in Kansas, her father told the Washington Post.

Good studied at Old Dominion University, from which she graduated in 2020 with a degree in English. In a statement, the president of the university said her life should be "a reminder of what unites us: Freedom, love and peace."

"She cared for her neighbors"

Several officials clarified that there was no evidence that Renee Nicole Good had been the target of any immigration or law enforcement action. The Minneapolis police chief said, according to NBC News, that there was nothing to suggest she was under investigation. She had been in her vehicle on the street.

Minneapolis City Council members also described Good in a joint statement as a resident who "cared about her neighbors."

On the day of the shooting, numerous people gathered on the street where Good died, according to CNN. They laid flowers and candles, chanted her name and protested against ICE's presence in the city.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed his condolences to the family and said they would "make every effort to achieve accountability and justice".