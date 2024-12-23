Trump appoints Callista Gingrich as the new US ambassador to Switzerland (archive image) sda

Callista Gingrich becomes the new US ambassador to Switzerland. Who is this woman?

Sven Ziegler

The USA has a new ambassador for Switzerland and Liechtenstein: Callista Gingrich, wife of well-known politician Newt Gingrich, has been nominated for the post by Donald Trump. This was announced on Monday night.

But who is the woman who will shape transatlantic relations in the future? blue News gives you everything you need to know.

Diplomatic power couple: Callista Gingrich with Newt Gingrich. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Callista Louise Gingrich was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, in 1966. Growing up in a Catholic family with Polish and Swiss roots, she discovered her passion for music at an early age. After graduating from Whitehall Memorial High School, she studied music at Luther College in Iowa. Callista graduated at the top of her class - an early sign of her determination.

After graduation, she began her professional career as a staff member in the US Congress. There, in 1993, she met Newt Gingrich, then Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and later Speaker. The two married in 2000 and have been a political power couple ever since.

Conservative values and patriotic children's books

Together with her husband, Callista Gingrich founded "Gingrich Productions", a company that produces documentary films, books and events with a conservative focus. Her patriotic children's books, in which she conveys American history in a child-friendly - and conservative - way, have been particularly successful.

Callista Gingrich is also committed to her faith in her private life. She played a central role in her husband's conversion to the Catholic faith and is a long-standing member of a renowned choir in Washington, D.C.

From Rome to Bern

From 2017 to 2021, Gingrich was Ambassador to the Holy See. In Rome, she championed relations between the USA and the Vatican and promoted issues such as religious freedom and human rights. Despite initial skepticism, her term of office was considered a success.

With her nomination as ambassador for Switzerland and Liechtenstein, she is now returning to the diplomatic stage. Her husband, who was once known for his controversial political reforms, is likely to accompany her in this new challenge in Bern

Polarizing, but experienced

Callista Gingrich's appointment is not without controversy. Critics accuse her of having been chosen less for her expertise than for her loyalty to Trump, writesPolitico. Nevertheless, even her worst critics concede that she is an experienced diplomat with clear conservative values and a keen sense of American interests.

"Callista is charming and committed, but she will vigorously defend US positions in Bern," says a former colleague.

Gingrich's appointment still has to be confirmed by the Senate next year.