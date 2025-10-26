President Vladimir Putin describes the project as proof of Russian superiority. Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

14,000 kilometers in 15 hours: Russia reports the successful test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile. This is what is known about it.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Russia, it has successfully tested the nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile for the first time - the missile flew around 14,000 kilometers in 15 hours.

President Vladimir Putin describes the project as proof of Russian superiority.

The nuclear propulsion system is intended to give the missile almost unlimited range and evasive maneuvers against missile defence systems.

Military experts warn of high radiation risks and the danger of escalation, as a crash or technical defect could lead to massive radioactive contamination. Show more

A test that is causing unrest worldwide: according to Russia, it has successfully tested its nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile. This was announced by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, as reported by the state news agency Interfax.

The test took place on October 21. The rocket covered an impressive 14,000 kilometers on its maiden flight and remained in the air for around 15 hours. "And that's not the limit," says Gerasimov. The Burevestnik is said to have performed complex vertical and horizontal maneuvers during the flight, demonstrating its ability to outwit enemy missile defence systems.

☢️ 2/ Was steckt hinter der Rakete „Burewestnik“?



„Burewestnik“ ist ein strategischer Marschflugkörper mit unbegrenzter Reichweite und nuklearem Antriebssystem basierend auf einem Kernreaktor. Er ist konzipiert, um strategische Ziele wie stark befestigte Bunker zu treffen.… pic.twitter.com/sw9xutphLR — Dr. Buzz (@DrBuzzzzz) October 26, 2025

Putin's prestige project with nuclear power

The Burevestnik - "Petrel" in German - is no ordinary cruise missile. Unlike conventional missiles, which rely on limited fuel, it is powered by a nuclear propulsion system. According to Russia, this means that it is theoretically capable of continuous flight with an almost unlimited range.

Putin first presented the weapon in March 2018 with pithy words, emphasizing that it could evade any US missile defence. Since then, myths and speculation have been swirling around the secret high-tech project.

Experts warn of radiating danger

While Moscow is celebrating the system as a technological milestone, Western military experts are sounding the alarm. The combination of nuclear weapon and nuclear propulsion not only harbors strategic escalation potential, but also ecological risks. If the missile crashes or develops technical problems during flight, it could release radioactive radiation - with unpredictable consequences.

In fact, there have already been reports of failed tests and incidents in similar projects in the past. Now that Russia can apparently report a successful test, the arms race in the field of nuclear-powered weapons is likely to enter a new phase.