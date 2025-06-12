An Air India passenger plane has crashed in western India. What is known so far - and what is not.

What is known

Passengers

242 people were on board the flight, according to Air India and several Indian media outlets citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. According to Air India, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian. The Indian news agency ANI reported that there were 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Crash

According to media reports, the plane crashed shortly after take-off near the airport in the megacity of Ahmedabad. Photos show debris between buildings.

A police official told the news agency ANI that the plane crashed into a medical center. Police, firefighters and other civilian helpers were on the scene within minutes.

Victims

Indian Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced on the X platform that he had received information that there were numerous fatalities. He had discussed the situation and the relief measures with the health authorities in the affected state of Gujarat, among others. The minister did not give a figure.

Several news agencies initially reported that, according to the police, there appeared to be no survivors. In the meantime, the police confirmed that one survivor had been found in seat 11A. Another survivor had been found in hospital and was currently being treated.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote at the request of Keystone-SDA that there was currently no information indicating that any Swiss nationals were affected. Investigations are ongoing and the Swiss representations in Mumbai, New Delhi and London are in contact with the authorities.

Flight

According to the airline Air India, flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 p.m. (local time). A Boeing 787-8 was used.

Procedure

Initial data from the so-called ADS-B system, which provides data on position, speed and altitude every second, shows that the aircraft had climbed to a barometric altitude of 625 feet - after which it descended at a speed of 475 feet per minute, according to data from the aircraft tracker "Flightradar24".

Location

Ahmedabad is located in western India and is one of the country's largest cities. In the 2011 census, 5.6 million people lived there.

Airplane

According to "Flightradar24", the eleven-year-old Boeing 787-8 with the registration VT-ANB was scheduled for the flight. The Dreamliner was scheduled to take off at 1.10 p.m. and land in London at 6.25 p.m. (local time).

This is not yet known

Cause of the crash

It is not yet known why the plane crashed.

Victims

There is no information yet as to whether people were injured or killed at the crash site. Air India said that injured people would be taken to the nearest hospitals.