A sudden snowstorm caught around 1000 hikers on Mount Everest by surprise on Sunday evening and cut them off from the outside world. This is what is known so far about the rescue operation on the world's highest mountain.

The weather in the mountains can change in minutes and where there was sunshine before, there is now rain, snow and strong winds. On the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, this is exactly what happened on Sunday evening.

This is what happened

Around 1000 hikers are said to be stuck on Mount Everest (8,848 meters). A surprise snowstorm has cut them off from the outside world at 4,900 meters above sea level. According to Chinese state television, the tourists are near the east face of Mount Everest in Tibet.

According to reports, 350 people have already been brought to safety. Contact has been made with a further 200.

What happens next?

At the moment, it is still unclear exactly where the remaining hikers are and what the condition of the groups is. According to reports, it is not known exactly whether they are staying put and waiting to be rescued or whether they are already on the descent.

Rescue teams are still in action.

This is how dangerous the snowstorm is

The situation is by no means harmless. At 4,900 meters above sea level, the oxygen content of the air we breathe is only around 55 percent of what it is at sea level. In other words, the body only gets half the oxygen with every breath.

The conditions on Mount Everest at 4,900 meters are already dangerous without a snowstorm and a great strain on the human body. After a snowstorm, the conditions on the mountain become even tougher.

Weather claims dozens of lives

According to reports from people who have already been rescued, the change in weather was very sudden. "The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never experienced weather like this in October. And it came far too suddenly," one tourist told Reuters.

But the change in weather was probably not quite so surprising after all. The media reported severe storms in Nepal on Friday. There was talk of lightning, thunder and flash floods. As a result of a landslide caused by the storms, 47 people are said to have lost their lives.

At least 35 people were killed in the Ilam district on the border with India when several landslides swept away entire houses. According to the authorities, nine more people are missing, having been swept away by the torrential floods, reports CNN. The storm also claimed victims in other parts of the country: three people were killed by lightning strikes, according to the Nepalese Ministry of Home Affairs.

More tourists stranded on the north face?

The report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not provide any information as to whether local guides or support staff of the trekking groups were also affected. It is also unclear whether the incident may have affected hikers on the north face of Mount Everest - on the Tibetan side.

This north face in particular attracts numerous adventurers every year. Thanks to the asphalted access roads, it is comparatively easy for tourists to reach. Especially in October, when the skies clear after the Indian monsoon, it is high season there - with a lively rush of mountaineers, hikers and tour groups.

Tourism comes to a standstill

Ticket sales and entry to the entire "Everest Scenic Area" were suspended from Saturday evening. This was announced by the local tourism company of Tingri County on its official WeChat channels. The closure applies to all visitors - from base camp tourists to trekking groups that normally set off from here to the North Face.