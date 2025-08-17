The summit meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin made headlines not only on a diplomatic level. An unusual gesture from the US President's private circle also contributed to the symbolism of the meeting: Melania Trump handed over a personal "letter of peace" to Russian President Putin via her husband.
In it, the First Lady addressed Putin with emotional words and appealed to universal values such as child protection, hope and peace.
The letter that Melania Trump wrote to Putin was published by "Fox News":
"Dear Mr. President Putin
Every child carries the same silent dreams in their heart, whether born by chance in a rural country setting or in a glorious inner city. They dream of love, opportunity and safety from danger.
As parents, it is our duty to nurture hope in the next generation. As leaders, the responsibility for our children goes beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to create a dignified world for all - so that every soul can awaken in peace and the future itself is perfectly protected.
A simple but profound concept, Mr. Putin, which I am sure you will agree with, is that the offspring of each generation begin their lives with a purity - an innocence that is above geography, government and ideology.
Yet in today's world, some children are forced to maintain a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them - a silent resistance to the forces that might threaten their future. Mr. Putin, you can single-handedly give them back their melodic laughter.
By protecting the innocence of these children, you are not only serving Russia - you are serving humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human boundaries, and you, Mr. Putin, are in a position to implement this vision today with the stroke of a pen.