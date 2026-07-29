Donald Trump's political comeback was marked by grand promises. Domestically, the president is taking decisive action, but economically, a reversal of course is proving to be his undoing—something even his supporters are criticizing him for.

Here's what it's all about A year and a half into his second term, Donald Trump is seeing a significant drop in support.

The president was only able to partially fulfill his campaign promises.

Key foreign policy promises have not been kept, and the cost of living and energy prices have risen.

The president has been most consistent in his efforts to curb (not only) illegal immigration and in taking action against positions perceived as left-wing in the culture war. Summary created with

The midterm elections are fast approaching: On November 3, Americans will use their votes to give Donald Trump the reality check that all sitting U.S. presidents fear. The White House appears confident of victory—but recent polls paint a different picture.

Among the group of independent voters—that is, those who belong neither to Trump’s Republicans nor to the opposition Democrats—whose support is crucial for an election victory, the president is losing more and more support. But that’s not all: even among his own supporters, criticism is growing louder.

Armed with grand promises to voters and sharp—even obscene—attacks against his opponents, Trump pulled off what is arguably the biggest political comeback of recent years in 2024. He has been in office since January 2025. What remains of his promises?

"America First" and the End of the War in Ukraine

Foreign policy isolationism was once a cornerstone of the MAGA ideology. When Trump emerged on the political scene in 2015, it was this departure from the interventionism of the Republican neoconservative establishment that—along with his vulgar behavior—allowed Trump to set himself apart from his rivals.

The idea behind this: The role of the U.S. as the world’s police force—manifested through regime changes in foreign countries supported or even orchestrated by the U.S. government—such as in Chile in 1973—or through military interventions like the Iraq War in the 2000s— undermines the country’s national interests. The U.S. should instead scale back its international involvement and focus on domestic affairs.

In 2022, during the presidency of Trump’s successor and predecessor, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In 2024, Trump expressed confidence during his campaign that as soon as he took office, this conflict would be a thing of the past within 24 hours.

There is just as little left of this promise as there is of the foreign policy ideal from which Trump’s self-image as a “peace president” likely originated. Russia’s war against Ukraine is still raging. In his role as mediator, Trump has so far come across as erratic and reckless. At one point, he publicly publicly, only to then adopt a tougher stance toward the Kremlin and facilitate support for Ukraine.

The fact that the Donald Trump of 2026 is going against just about every one of his 2015 foreign policy ideals is also rubbing some of his own supporters the wrong way offends. With the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro—which remains controversial under international law—he returned to old neoconservative habits just as much as he did by launching a completely new military conflict: the war with Iran.

Lower Cost of Living and Inflation Control

The government’s costly foreign policy is particularly at odds with another of Trump’s core campaign promises: The war against Iran that he launched has caused energy prices to skyrocket. Food and other everyday goods have also become more expensive—rather than cheaper, as promised.

You can find out more about Trump's economic promises here: Selbst Fans werden nervös Trumps grösstes Wahlversprechen fliegt ihm jetzt um die Ohren

Curbing Illegal Migration

If there’s one thing you can’t accuse Trump of, it’s failing to follow through on his promise to crack down hard on illegal immigration. In fact, the Republican has gone way overboard: Not only have illegal immigrants come under the scrutiny of the notorious immigration agency ICE, but also those who were residing legally in the United States —sometimes on flimsy grounds, as in the case of Turkish doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, whose student visa was secretly revoked to enable her arrest in March 2025 for a pro-Palestinian article in her university’s newspaper.

But like so many arrests made by the immigration police, Öztürk’s detention did not stand up to legal scrutiny. The government was unable—or unwilling—to comply with the court’s request to provide evidence that the master’s graduate from the elite Columbia University posed a threat to the country. In May, Öztürk was released from custody; the court even emphasized that her rights under the U.S. Constitution had been violated.

In the fight against immigration, ICE is literally stopping at nothing. Already in the first year of Trump’s presidency, an inglorious record was set: 39 people died while in the agency’s custody—more than at any time since the agency was founded under the George W. Bush administration in 2003. At least 13 additional cases have been reported since then. Incidents such as the death of Renée Wood during an ICE operation on January 7, 2026, are not included in these statistics.

In total, between 590,000 and 675,000 people were deported during Trump’s second term. The majority of Americans believe that ICE’s brutal tactics go too far. Only 37 percent believe that ICE’s actions strengthen U.S. homeland security. 62 percent believe the opposite is true.

The Fight Against “Wokeness”

On the domestic front, Trump is arguably one of the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. culture war. Whenever the opportunity arises, the president never tires of speaking about the threat posed by supposedly “woke” media and supposedly radical left-wing policies pursued by the Democrats—who are politically to the right of most European social democratic parties.

The focus of his 2024 election campaign: anti-discrimination training within companies, known as DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). These programs had been introduced in many parts of the U.S. in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an African American man.

The goal was to curb discriminatory behavior through training. However, the content of these training programs was not only criticized by the political right. In the very first year of his presidency, Trump signed an executive order that halted DEI initiatives or undermined them by cutting funding.

In another executive order, Trump decreed that the U.S. government would officially recognize only two biological sexes. Identification documents will now also list only the biological sex of their holders. Furthermore, there is no longer any government funding for gender-affirming medical procedures for young people under the age of 19 who do not identify with their biological sex.