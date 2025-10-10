The first phase of ending the war in the largely destroyed Gaza Strip has begun. KEYSTONE

The government of Israel has also approved the Gaza agreement. The first step is the cessation of hostilities. An overview of the other points of the plan.

DPA dpa

Now that the Israeli government has agreed to the hard-won agreement with the Islamist Hamas, the way is clear for an end to the fighting, the swift return of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners. This is what the Middle East roadmap now looks like.

Cessation of hostilities

According to the text of the agreement published by the Kan television station, military operations are to cease immediately following the cabinet's decision last night.

Partial withdrawal of the Israeli army

Hours after the decision, the Israeli armed forces are to withdraw to an agreed line in accordance with the agreement.

Resumption of aid deliveries

According to Kan, aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip should be made possible immediately. It initially remained unclear when the first aid shipments could arrive.

Release of all hostages

All hostages held by Hamas and other terrorists are to be released within 72 hours and the bodies of dead hostages handed over. The US government had emphasized that the release of hostages was an absolute priority. The return is to be organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross without a public ceremony and without media representatives present.

Information about missing dead hostages

According to the agreement, Hamas is also to share information about the remains of dead hostages whose whereabouts are unclear. An international task force consisting of experts from Israel, the USA, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the Red Cross is to search for the bodies, reported the i24 television station.

Release of Palestinian prisoners

In return, Israel is to release around 250 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment for serious crimes and around 1,700 other Palestinians who were imprisoned after October 7, 2023.

Negotiations on Israeli withdrawal and disarmament of Hamas

In a second phase of negotiations, conditions are to be created to secure peace in the long term. According to Trump's plan, a complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza, which Hamas is demanding, is only envisaged at a later date when an international stabilization force ensures security on the ground. The disarmament of Hamas will also only take place at a later date.

Gaza control center

It was also initially unclear when the joint control center with other states that the USA is striving for would be set up. During the night, the White House announced its intention to send soldiers for this purpose. According to high-ranking government officials, the US military command center responsible for the region (Centcom) will provide 200 soldiers, although they will not be deployed in the Gaza Strip. The aim is to set up a joint control center, which will also involve forces from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and probably also the United Arab Emirates, they added.

When is Trump coming?

According to his own statements, President Trump is planning to leave for the Middle East on Sunday. He has been invited to give a speech to the Israeli parliament. Trump could then also be present at the release of the hostages.