Following the Sigma bankruptcy, ex-billionaire René Benko is on trial for the first time. What accusations are being made against him - and what does the 48-year-old have to fear? The most important questions and answers.

Almost two years after the collapse of his Signa empire, company founder and ex-billionaire René Benko has to stand trial. The judiciary is investigating numerous suspicious facts against the 48-year-old real estate entrepreneur.

The first two-day trial at the Innsbruck Regional Court was adjourned to Wednesday after just two hours because Benko did not want to comment fully on the allegations.

However, it is to be the manageable prelude to the criminal investigation into the biggest bankruptcy in Austrian history. An overview of the most important questions:

What are the allegations?

Benko is alleged to have hidden assets in order to conceal them from his creditors. In Austria, this is known as fraudulent crida. The amount of damages charged is 660,000 euros (around 613,000 Swiss francs).

According to the public prosecutor's office, Benko allegedly paid an "economically unreasonable" advance on rent and operating costs for four years for a house amounting to 330,000 euros (around 335,000 francs). He also gave a relative 300,000 euros (around 278,000 francs) as a gift. The sentence ranges up to ten years in prison.

How did the trial begin?

Benko spoke briefly about his personal circumstances. He had no income and did not want to comment on his debts and assets. He pleaded "not guilty" to the two charges in the indictment.

The public prosecutor stated that Benko had refused to give up his luxurious lifestyle despite the impending insolvency of his real estate and trading empire Signa. He had thought of himself and not of the interests of the creditors.

From the point of view of the defense, however, Benko tried everything to save his life's work. The investor had fought "to the point of physical self-sacrifice". The two charges are not legally tenable, according to his defense lawyer Norbert Wess. The tenancy right acquired for ten years - four of which were paid in advance - represented a value. Therefore, there was no damage to the creditors.

Benko appeared in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie. He appeared considerably slimmer than recently. The media interest in his first public appearance since the beginning of his pre-trial detention was great. Around 70 journalists followed the opening.

What other investigations are there?

There are a total of 14 lines of investigation in Austria. In addition to fraudulent crida, suspected embezzlement and serious fraud play a central role. "It is still unclear when any further charges will be brought," says Martin Ortner, spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA).

Around 15 suspects are being targeted by the judiciary. Investigations are also underway in Germany and Italy - on suspicion of money laundering, among other things.

What does Benko have to fear?

The maximum sentence for all offenses for which the judiciary is investigating him is ten years. As prison sentences cannot be added together in Austria, the 48-year-old would still face a maximum of ten years in prison even if he were convicted several times.

The first trial against investor René Benko was immediately adjourned, but is to be continued on Wednesday. Expa/Johann Groder/APA/dpa

If this level is reached after the first verdicts, the remaining proceedings against Benko will be discontinued.

What is the scale of the Signa bankruptcy?

The Signa empire, which specialized in real estate and retail, consisted of no less than 1130 companies. Signa never presented a consolidated balance sheet. Investors obviously trusted the profit prospects promised by Benko.

Hundreds of insolvency proceedings are now underway. According to the credit protection association KSV von 1870, the claims amount to around 27 billion euros (around 25.1 billion Swiss francs), of which 9 billion (around 8.36 billion Swiss francs) have been recognized. This includes all claims that Signa companies have against each other. The economic damage purely for external contractors cannot yet be quantified.

What about claims against Benko himself?

Even in his insolvency as an entrepreneur, Benko is facing immense claims. According to the creditor protection association Creditreform, the claims amount to 2.7 billion euros (around 2.51 billion Swiss francs). Around 45 million euros are recognized.

How did Benko become a billionaire?

He stood out at school in Innsbruck - through absenteeism and brilliant networking. Instead of doing his A-levels, he preferred to earn his first money by converting attics. Early on, he managed to convince investors of his business talent.

His real estate company, renamed Signa in 1999, was one of the largest in Austria. Benko was considered a workaholic who got up at five in the morning and worked until midnight. His takeover of the Tyrol department store in Innsbruck in 2004 caused a sensation.

In Vienna, he developed the "Goldenes Quartier" in a prime inner-city location. He later invested in buildings such as the Chrysler Building in New York, the luxury department store Selfridges in London and the Elbtower in Hamburg. In his heyday, Benko's fortune - boosted by rising real estate prices - was estimated at almost five billion euros (around 4.46 billion Swiss francs).

What was his lifestyle like?

Benko made himself rather scarce in public. But he repeatedly invited the top people from society and politics to his events. He was held in high esteem in society.

His lifestyle was appropriate for the jet set. He had a 62-metre yacht and a private jet at his disposal, lived in a huge house with several thousand square meters of floor space in Innsbruck, and his offices were exquisitely furnished. To the displeasure of the public, he seemed to stick to this style, at least in part, even after the bankruptcy.

What was Benko's downfall?

In the real estate business, interest costs for loans are a decisive factor. When interest rates rose again after a long period of low interest rates, Signa quickly got into difficulties. Benko was still trying to raise money from old and new investors. In addition to the huge problems in the real estate sector, the entry into the retail business with the purchase of Karstadt and Kaufhof is considered a heavy burden.

Observers suspect that Benko also wanted to create a kind of monument for himself in his large neighboring country by investing in stationary retail in Germany. In Austria, Benko had entered the highly competitive furniture trade with Kika/Leiner. The company is now insolvent.

What happens next?

The current lawsuit is likely to be followed by others. When dealing with the Signa bankruptcy, the insolvency administrators must report events that could be relevant under criminal law. The public prosecutor's office then follows up on these reports. Those involved assume that the proceedings could take many years.