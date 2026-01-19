No pilot, no remote control - but full control. The UK takes off with an autonomous military helicopter. The video shows what Proteus can do and what it looks like.

Christian Thumshirn

The autonomous helicopter Proteus has successfully completed its maiden flight in Cornwall. The test video shows the unmanned helicopter taking off, hovering and landing - completely without a pilot on board.

The system was developed by defense contractor Leonardo for the British Royal Navy.

Autonomous maiden flight over Cornwall

The demonstrator, which cost around 60 million pounds, is part of the UK's new defense strategy. In future, Proteus is to be used in conjunction with manned helicopters.

The video shows for the first time what the futuristic helicopter looks like - and takes off on its first test flight.

