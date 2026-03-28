"Daily Show" host Jon Stewart takes a close look at Trump's Venezuela outreach. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"Donald Trump got another made-up award and solved the mystery of what gift he got from Iran": that's how Seth Meyers introduces the latest "Closer Look" on his late-night show.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's new obsession with office supplies: first the paperclip, now the pens he's skimping on.

Seth Meyers is more interested in the Iran war, which Trump says has already been won. That clashes with reality.

"Very big": Trump reveals what's behind the mysterious gift he claims to have received from Iran.

Trump is the first winner of the America First Award. Show more

"The nation is at war and Americans are overwhelmingly against it, but don't worry: The president held a cabinet meeting today and directly addressed what's on everyone's mind."

When Seth Meyers starts like this and a clip follows, you know it's going to get wild. An almost one-minute clip in which Trump meanderingly muses about pens in front of his ministers.

It is almost impossible to reproduce in writing. I guess the gist is that Trump is cutting back on pens. See for yourself in the video below, which starts in the right place.

The clip ends with Trump saying, "It's a business story." "No, it's not a story," Meyers counters. "It's a symptom. It felt like two days. And when you consider the war in Iran is costing a billion dollars a day, your pen savings don't make a difference."

Trump and his office supplies

Did "Late Night" perhaps just cut Trump's clip together in a nasty way? Here's the scene in its entirety: It's almost worse.

Trump: "See, this pen right here. This pen is an interesting example. It's the same thing. So this pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. But I can't have the pen the way it was. You know what it is. I don't want to give too much publicity but they do treat me well. Sharpie."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 26. März 2026 um 16:34

Back to Meyers: He wonders why Trump is so obsessed with office supplies in the middle of the war. "Today the pens - and Monday he had regaled the press with the super-accurate story of the paper clip."

COLLINS: Who's idea was it to put ICE in airports? TRUMP: Mine. That was like the paperclip. Do you know the story of the paperclip? 182 years ago a man discovered the paperclip. It was so simple. And everybody that looked it thought, 'Why didn't I think of that?' ICE was my idea.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 23. März 2026 um 16:38

The president is asked whether it was his idea to send ICE agents to the airports. He answers in the affirmative - and draws an analogy to the invention of the paper clip "182 years ago". Everyone said: "Why didn't I think of that?"

"Whooo, we won the war!"

More importantly Iran, Meyers thinks, "You might assume the war is still going on given the fact that the president just threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants and unleash hell on the Iranian regime. But hey, guys, good news: We've already won."

Trump's Iran campaign upsets Seth Meyers. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

"We won," Trump says in the first clip from March 11. "Let me tell you, we won. You know, you never want to say you won too soon. It was over in the first hour." On March 24, he adds: "This war has been won."

"Whooo, we won the war! Pens for everyone! But only the cheap ones," Meyers jeers, before asking, "Why are you waiting three weeks to tell us if you won in the first hour? And why is the Strait of Hormuz still blocked?"

"Why do we need to be rescued if we've already won?"

Jänu - the point is that the USA has won, says Meyers. And are not dependent on anyone. Then the clip from the cabinet meeting on March 26: "We're very disappointed in NATO," Trump complains. "We would help them, but they would never come to our rescue." This should be remembered, the president said.

"Again, that doesn't make me feel like we didn't win in the first hour," Meyers comments to laughter from the audience. "Why do we need saving when we've already won? The only ones who need saving are us because of your f****** pen stories."

You can find out what this sweater kid has to do with Trump in the paragraph below. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The 52-year-old adds: "Besides, we started. We started it, and now we have to be saved from our own war? You're like a five-year-old who insists on dressing himself and gets caught in his sweater."

What's behind Iran's gift to Trump

Meyers summarizes: According to the report, Trump wants to get out of the war quickly, but doesn't know how. He is not saying who he is negotiating with and Iran is denying direct talks. That is why the president is making strange, vague statements like this:

Trump: "[Iran] gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money, and I'm not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize" Is it a giant wooden horse?



[image or embed] — Saul Staniforth (@saulstaniforth.bsky.social) 25. März 2026 um 07:28

"They did something yesterday that was unbelievable: they gave us a gift," Trump said on March 24. It was "very big" and worth a "tremendous amount". Then it says: "I'm not going to tell you what the gift is, but it's a very significant prize."

But now Trump has revealed what it is, Meyers reports. "And guys, it's something really rare and special. I'm just kidding: it's oil."

Trump: “I told you about a present, right? Steve, can I reveal the present?” Witkoff: “You can do anything you want.” Trump: “[Iran] said to show you we're real, we're gonna let you have 8 boats of oil…Then I watched the news and…there are 8 boats…I hope I haven't screwed up your negotiations.”



[image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 26. März 2026 um 17:50

The gift is Iran letting eight U.S. oil tankers through? "They're not giving us free oil," Meyers gets upset. "They're letting oil tankers through on a road they were allowed to drive through before you started the war." After all: Iran added two more tankers.

Trump receives the America First Award

Trump is boasting about a few tankers while a pointless and unpopular war is going on, while fuel prices are rising on the home front, Meyers adds: "That means, of course, that the Republicans are giving him a special award."

In the following clip, it is reported that Trump was made the first recipient of the America First Award on March 25 in Washington.

Mike Johnson: Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we've never done before. We will honor him with a new award. He is the first ever recipient of the America first award. That is this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the golden era.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 26. März 2026 um 00:44

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How is one supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

"Oh my God, that's so great," the late-night host jokes. "He can add it to his other fake awards like the FIFA Peace Prize and the Burger King crown." Yet Trump is neither America First nor for peace: "He's getting a participation trophy for something he didn't even take part in.

PS: A patent for a paper clip was filed in the USA in 1867, which is not 182 years ago. Many more patent applications followed. In its current form, the paper clip was established between 1890 and 1899, depending on the source. Trump? Learned something again.