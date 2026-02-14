  1. Residential Customers
Saint Petersburg This is where life takes place on the frozen canals

Nicole Agostini

14.2.2026

Where water usually flows, there is now ice: all the canals in the center of St. Petersburg are frozen over. The thick ice attracts many people and gives them new ideas for spending their free time.

14.02.2026, 15:32

This winter, all the canals in the center of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg are frozen over. The icy cold that has prevailed for weeks, with temperatures as low as minus twelve degrees Celsius, has given the ice enough time to become thick enough.

This attracts people to the ice. They enjoy it and do all kinds of activities - find out which ones in the video.

