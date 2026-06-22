Keir Starmer has resigned as British Prime Minister. After less than two years in office, the Labour leader was brought down by internal party conflicts, falling poll numbers, and the rise of right-wing populists.

After just two years in office This is why British Prime Minister Starmer failed

No time? blue News summarizes for you Keir Starmer resigned as British Prime Minister after just under two years in office. Unfulfilled reform promises, political U-turns, and internal party resistance significantly weakened his position.

Labour’s election defeats and the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK accelerated his loss of power. Controversial decisions, such as the appointment of Peter Mandelson, also took a lasting toll on Starmer.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is considered the most likely successor. The popular Labour politician has built a strong reputation in the north of England through pragmatic policies.

Keir Starmer looked exhausted as he announced his resignation in front of the famous black door at 10 Downing Street .

In the nearly two years since his triumphant election victory on July 5, 2024, the British prime minister has weathered numerous crises—many of which he himself played a major role in causing. The pressure had been mounting steadily for months. Now it’s over.

The Political Roller Coaster

When he took office, Starmer announced that, after years of chaos under the Conservatives, he would restore a sense of seriousness to the political process. He wanted to initiate social reforms, bring the country closer to Europe again, and overhaul the ailing healthcare system. But he was able to keep only a few of his promises, and he failed to present a grand vision for the country often referred to as “broken Britain.”

Starmer had to backtrack on several reform projects, including cuts to government subsidies for heating costs for the elderly. Each time, it was resistance from within his own ranks that tripped him up. His hesitant approach to the defense budget ultimately even cost him his defense minister, John Healey.

His big final announcement—banning social media for those under 16—was also unable to turn the tide.

The Lost Super Election Day

Signs that the mood was shifting against Starmer had been evident for some time. The heavy defeat of the Labour Party in the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales in May was seen as the turning point, if not before.

The big winners were the right-wing populists led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage and his party, Reform UK, which made significant gains across the country. At the time, Starmer still insisted he would win over his doubters. But in the weeks that followed, several ministers turned their backs on him, and support within the party dwindled.

Dealing with the Right-Wing Populists

From the very beginning, the prime minister had trouble with the rise of Reform. He didn’t even touch on the topic of Brexit, even though the majority of Britons have since become skeptical of leaving the EU.

Instead, Starmer desperately tried to win back traditional Labour supporters from the working class with hard-line messages on immigration. He realized far too late that this was alienating moderate voters. For example, when he warned in a speech that Britain could become an “island of strangers”—and thereby sparked an outcry.

The Peter Mandelson Case

One of Starmer’s biggest missteps was his decision to appoint party veteran and former Business Secretary Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S.

At first, the scandal-plagued politician was still seen as a shrewd choice for dealing with the mercurial U.S. President Donald Trump. But Mandelson—who had once been a close friend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—soon became a major liability. The Mandelson affair did not end with his dismissal, but continued to haunt Starmer until the very end.

The Peter Mandelson (left) case weighed heavily on Starmer (right). (File photo) Carl Court/PA Wire/dpa

The Foreign Policy Expert Without Authority

Time and again, Starmer tried to position himself as a pioneer in European security issues. Together with French President Emmanuel Macron, he rallied Ukraine’s supporters in the war against Russia in the so-called Coalition of the Willing. A similar alliance was established to secure the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the Iran War, in each case with German participation.

Despite flattery and the historic invitation to a second state visit, Starmer was unable to maintain the initially good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. When Britain hesitated to grant permission to use bases on its own territory for the American-Israeli war in Iran, the mood soured. “Starmer is no Winston Churchill,” Trump said, referring to the legendary British wartime prime minister, and from then on regularly took shots at him. Most recently, he even mocked Starmer by anticipating his resignation announcement with a social media post.

The Great Rival

For months, Keir Starmer’s approval ratings had been in the basement, and the Labour government had been struggling overall. One person, however, was the exception: Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. The so-called “King of the North,” who is now expected to become the new party leader and prime minister, is currently considered the most popular Labour politician in the country.

As mayor of Manchester, the 56-year-old has earned a reputation as a doer—someone who understands ordinary people because he is one himself. Unlike Starmer, Burnham is considered charismatic.

Just under ten years ago, after a failed attempt to become party leader, Burnham turned his back on London and set out to revitalize the economically neglected north of the country. He was quite successful in Manchester. His victory in the by-election in the Makerfield district has now paved the way for his return to the capital—and, with Starmer’s resignation, the chance to succeed him.

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