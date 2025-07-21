Trump's predecessor Joe Biden is currently being treated for cancer. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Joe Biden left the White House six months ago, but he still attracts a lot of attention from Trump and his party. The Republicans have launched several investigations.

Numerous investigations into Joe Biden are underway in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

This fits in with Trump's habit of blaming previous predecessors for the problems in the country.

According to one pollster, the Republicans are not doing themselves any favors with their focus on Joe Biden in view of the upcoming midterms. Show more

Joe Biden left the US presidency six months ago and his successor Donald Trump has moved back into the White House. However, he and other representatives of his Republican Party are still devoting a lot of attention to the 82-year-old Democrat.

Investigations are underway in the US House of Representatives into allegations that close advisors to Biden covered up a deterioration in the physical and mental condition of the former president. The Senate - also under Republican control - is holding hearings into Biden's mental health. And the White House is investigating the use of an automated signature process - known as an autopen - by the Biden administration. Trump speaks of "one of the biggest scandals in the history of our country".

The whole thing fits in with Trump's habit of blaming previous predecessors for the problems in the country. Last week, he tried to deflect criticism of his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal by blaming others - including Biden.

Risk before the congressional elections

Paying a lot of attention to Biden poses risks not only for his Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 congressional elections, but also for the Republican Party: the more politicians from the parties talk about Biden, the less time they have to talk about the effects of the Trump presidency, such as the extensive new tax cut and spending bill.

"Most Americans believe that Joe Biden is old news," says Republican pollster Whit Ayres.

Trump wants revenge for losing the 2020 presidential election to Biden. In 2024 - during the presidential election campaign between him and Biden - he made fun of the Democratic incumbent's age and fitness. This continued even after Biden withdrew his presidential candidacy and allowed his then running mate Kamala Harris to run.

Donald Trump's predecessor is a constant topic of discussion.

It looked as if Trump and other representatives of his party would be campaigning for the new tax and spending package over the summer. However, Trump - 79 years old and suffering from health problems himself - refuses to let go of Biden. And his followers in the Republican Party are following suit.

Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden said that the White House under Biden using a pen for automated presidential signatures was "a massive scandal". Such a tool has long been used when it comes to putting the president's signature under measures approved by him. Trump and other Republicans have questioned whether Biden was actually running the country. They suggested that the pen had been misused.

"Ridiculous and false"

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently confirmed that the government would seek an investigation into the pen. "We deserve to get to the bottom of this," she said. Biden himself has spoken out, letting the public know that he did indeed make the decisions while in office and that any suggestion that this was not the case is "ridiculous and false."

A committee of the House of Representatives has convened hearings on the Autopen and Biden's suitability for the presidency. Van Orden cited the second article of the US constitution, according to which the power of office lies exclusively with the US president, as justification. "It doesn't say chief of staff. It doesn't say automatic pen," said the Republican.

"We deserve to get to the bottom of this": Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt repeatedly attacks Biden.

Democratic committee member Wesley Bell described the investigation as an "extraordinary waste of time". However, the Republican camp has announced numerous dates for hearings until the end of September. As a result, the issue is likely to remain in the headlines.

Trump's tax and spending bill provides for tax cuts, border protection measures and a reduction in social benefit programs such as Medicaid. According to polls, some of the components are popular with Americans, while others are not. Republicans are likely to have problems convincing the public that the legislative package is purely positive.

"Quite insensitive" from Republicans

According to a poll by the Center for Public Affairs Research, run by the AP news agency and NORC, about two-thirds of American adults see the law as a success for the wealthy. Another survey found that only about a quarter of adults believe Trump's policies have helped them. According to the survey, there is no majority support for Trump's policies on the key issues of the economy, immigration, government spending and healthcare. Immigration in particular had been seen as an issue on which Trump could score strong political points.

It was "pretty insensitive" of Republicans to take Biden to task in these circumstances, said Democratic Congressman Bell. "Americans want us to take care of the problems that are plaguing our country right now...the high cost of living, food costs, housing costs, health care," he said. The Republican Party is intentionally distracting from the challenges facing most households in the country, he said.

On one issue, Trump has come under fire from his own supporters: the US Department of Justice's decision not to release additional documents related to the Epstein scandal. "The Epstein saga is more important to his base than anything that happened to Joe Biden," said Republican pollster Ayres.

Democrats would rather not talk about Biden

As the Republicans only have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, any sensitive issue could be decisive for the outcome of next year's mid-term elections. Democrats are apparently confident that the aggressiveness with which Republicans are attacking Biden will not appeal to voters in the political center. They point to their success in the 2018 congressional elections, during Trump's first term in office, when they won back the majority in the House of Representatives with the help of such voters.

Democratic politicians praise what Biden has achieved in the presidency. But they admit that they would rather not talk too much about him after he left office with poor poll ratings, forcing his party to make a last-minute change in its nominee for the ultimately lost presidential election last November.

Democratic Congressman Don Beyer said Biden had been productive but was "not in great shape because of his age". The Democrats wanted to look ahead, especially with a view to a possible majority in the House of Representatives and gains in the Senate, he said. It also needed to be clarified who would be the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2028. "And how do we minimize the Trump damage with what we have at the moment?"