Saudi Arabia and the Emirates did not leave the Iranian attacks unanswered, but do not want to be considered a party to the war. -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

After Iran's attacks, the Gulf states repeated the mantra of the right to self-defense. Now it is known that two of them also struck back. Answers to the most important questions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to consistent media reports, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have attacked Iran several times.

However, the counter-attacks have not been officially confirmed.

Neither state wants to be seen as a party to the war.

In addition, most inhabitants of the Arab world view Israel and the USA in an extremely negative light. Show more

For weeks, the Gulf states were seen as a kind of whipping boy in the Iran war, as easy prey for Iranian attacks. More than 5,000 attacks with rockets, drones and cruise missiles have been counted since the start of the war in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others. The response has been harsh rhetoric and threats. It has now come to light that some of the Gulf countries - as has long been suspected - have struck back in secret and even bombed targets in Iran.

These attacks on Iran have not been officially confirmed; the Gulf states have so far only emphasized their right to self-defence. They are desperate to avoid being drawn even deeper into the war, which has been going on for almost three months and has caused unprecedented damage to their economy and image. However, the attacks are a sign that the leaderships in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi did not want to leave the incessant bombardment by Iran unanswered.

Which Gulf states attacked Iran during the war?

Western diplomats and Arab security circles confirmed to the German Press Agency that the Emirates and Saudi Arabia "actively" participated in the attacks. Saudi Arabia's air force had attacked Iranian targets in March and April, and the Emirates (UAE) had carried out an attack in April, they said. The "Wall Street Journal" and the "New York Times" also reported that the countries carried out such attacks.

A well-informed source in Tehran confirmed an attack by the Emirates in Iran's south. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Emirates attacked the Iranian island of Lavan and hit a refinery there - shortly before the ceasefire was announced in April. These are the first known direct attacks on Iran by the two powerful monarchies. The Emirates are said to have coordinated with the USA and Israel and tried - unsuccessfully - to win over other Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait for joint attacks.

What is Iran's stance on the attacks?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the Emirates of actively aiding and abetting the US and Israeli attacks on his country. "The UAE was involved in the attacks with its fighter jets and is therefore undoubtedly an active partner in this aggression," said Araghchi at the Brics meeting in New Delhi, according to the Irna news agency. The UAE had thus violated the foundations of international law, he said.

Why don't the Gulf states make these attacks public?

Both countries are allies of the USA and are home to important US military bases. However, they do not want to be seen as warring parties. If they were to make their attacks public, it would increase the pressure on Tehran to strike back again. Energy facilities, airports and populated areas in the Gulf countries have already been attacked, severely damaging the countries' image as a safe place for tourism and trade.

At the same time, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia do not want to be seen as partners of the USA and Israel in the war against Iran. It is true that the Emirates have been moving closer and closer to Israel for years and Saudi Arabia has also held talks about such a move. However, according to surveys, most inhabitants of the Arab world continue to view Israel and the influence of the USA extremely negatively and see Israel as one of the greatest threats to the region.

Have the Emirates and Israel not normalized their relations?

They have, but this step announced in 2020 is still an extremely delicate matter for the Emirati leadership. A few days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that he had secretly visited the UAE during the war for a meeting with Emirati President Mohammed bin Sajid. Shortly afterwards, the Emirates denied this claim as "completely unfounded". Netanyahu remains an almost radioactive personality in the Arab world.

New details of the cooperation between Israel and the Emirates are also becoming known in the field of air defense. Mike Huckabee, US ambassador to Israel, recently confirmed the deployment of the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system in the Arab Gulf state.

Do the attacks mark a turning point for the Gulf states?

Yes, because direct air strikes by the Emirates or Saudi Arabia on their large neighbor in the Persian Gulf would have been unthinkable before the war began. They have viewed Iran and its growing influence in the region - for example in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen - with concern for decades. However, there are also important economic ties that they want to maintain despite the difficult relationship.

The attacks have "crossed a threshold" in many ways, says Dana Stroul, former senior US government official for the Middle East, to the Wall Street Journal. It was a "turning point" in how the Gulf countries switched from defense to offense with their air forces. However, the aim is likely to have been merely to deter Iran, and not to provoke an even greater, direct confrontation.

The Emirates are more belligerent towards Iran than its big neighbor and rival Saudi Arabia. Since a diplomatic rapprochement and also during the ongoing war, the latter has endeavored to maintain communication with Iranian government representatives. This is unlikely to change for the time being, even after the attacks.

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