For Vladimir Putin, the election in Moldova is a "geopolitical fiasco". Experts fear that the Kremlin leader will soon respond to the victory of pro-European Maia Sandu with a clear reaction.

On Sunday, the party of head of state Maia Sandu won the parliamentary elections in Moldova. Under her aegis, the country is taking a pro-European course.

This is a bitter setback for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president had previously tried to sabotage the election in Moldova in his favor.

Experts are now speaking of a "geopolitical fiasco" for the Kremlin leader. They are equally certain that a reaction from Putin will not be long in coming. Show more

With the election victory of pro-European President Maia Sandu, Moldova sent a clear signal on Sunday: The republic wants to join the EU. This is likely to hurt Russian President Vladimir Putin in particular. After all, the ruler had set things in motion from the Kremlin to steer the election in the direction he wanted - including disinformation campaigns and expensive vote-buying.

However, the reality at the ballot box is different. Around 50 percent of voters backed the pro-European PAS party in the parliamentary elections.

Putin has been fighting for influence in Moldova for years

In an interview with "Blick", Russia expert Ulrich Schmid from the University of St. Gallen found clear words: the outcome of the elections was a "geopolitical fiasco" for Russia. Putin had pinned his hopes on a similar outcome to Georgia, the expert explained. There, a pro-Russian parliamentary majority has been trying to thwart the country's accession to the EU since a controversial election victory in 2024.

According to Schmid, the opposite is now the case in Moldova: "Moldova is moving further away from Moscow, supported by Romania as a strong advocate in Brussels." Putin's efforts in recent years to gain influence in Moldova have thus been set back for the time being.

The background: in recent years, Putin has not only provided generous financial injections to pro-Russian parties in Moldova, but has also asserted military influence with the soldiers he has stationed in the breakaway region of Transnistria. With the pro-European course that Moldova is taking with Sandu's election, Putin's strategy is suffering a serious setback.

Expert fears: "Russia will increase the pressure"

Nevertheless, it cannot be assumed that Russia will admit defeat. Eastern Europe expert Marcel Hirsiger from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland assumes the opposite: "Russia will continue to increase the pressure, politically, economically and with hybrid means."

On the evening of the election, the pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon tried to persuade his supporters to stage mass protests. This was just a "taste", if Hirsiger's prediction is to be believed.

Hirisiger warns in Blick: "A Donbas scenario in which the Russian minority sees itself discriminated against and asks Moscow for help cannot be ruled out." However, apart from cyber attacks, there is no concrete threat of war, according to Hirsiger.

Expert sees no immediate threat of war in Moldova

"Russia's resources are tied up in the war in Ukraine, and a military conflict over Moldova would hardly have any support among the Russian population," explained the expert. One thing is clear, however: Putin could mobilize the current 1500 Russian soldiers in Transnistria at any time.

It is also certain that Moldova is of great symbolic importance to Putin. The Russian ruler is probably particularly concerned that Sandu's election victory does not become a model for other states. "If a country with such close historical ties to Moscow successfully takes the path towards the EU, this could encourage other states to leave as well," explains Hirsiger.

Accordingly, it is now also up to the EU to support Moldova's efforts - with concrete economic aid and security policy guarantees. The fight against corruption is just as important as support against Putin's cyber war. As painful as the defeat in Moldova may have been for the Russian president, one thing is certain: he will not let it sit on his head.