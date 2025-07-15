Defense Secretary John Healey made the data leak public. EPA/ANDY RAIN/KEYSTONE

Following a huge data leak, the UK secretly brought thousands of Afghans into the country in recent years. The media were not allowed to report due to a court order.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over the years, the UK has brought thousands of Afghans into the country who were affected by a data leak.

A civil servant had sent a data set outside the government system. The data later appeared on Facebook.

The then Conservative government then launched a program to bring in the most vulnerable local forces due to the threat of Taliban retaliation. Show more

The British government has made it public that it has granted asylum to thousands of Afghans in recent years due to a breach of personal data of local Afghan forces. Due to the data leak in 2022, a total of 900 local Afghan forces and 3,600 of their family members were admitted as part of a secret program, Defence Secretary John Healey announced in the British House of Commons on Tuesday. A British court had previously prohibited the program from being made public.

According to Healey, the accidental disclosure of the sensitive data was the fault of a British civil servant and occurred in February 2022 - just six months after the radical Islamic Taliban took power in Kabul. The mishap affected almost 19,000 Afghans who had requested to be admitted to the UK. In addition to their names, their contact details were also made public. This "serious" error had put people's lives at risk, explained Healey.

Data appeared on Facebook

According to previous findings, an employee of the Ministry of Defense had sent an email with an explosive data set outside the secure government system in early 2022. Parts of the information on around 19,000 people who had applied for the recently ended official resettlement and support program for Afghans later appeared on Facebook.

The then conservative government then launched a program to take in the most vulnerable local forces due to the threat of Taliban retaliation. In addition to the 4,500 Afghans who had already left, a further 600 local workers and their family members are to be admitted. According to Healey, the program has so far cost around 400 million pounds (around 430 million Swiss francs), and the costs are expected to rise to 850 million pounds (around 910 million Swiss francs) by the time it is completed.

The 6900 Afghans admitted through the secret program are already included in the official figure of 36,000 Afghans admitted since the Taliban took power in August 2021, Healey explained.

Court lifts confidentiality order

Shortly before Healey's revelation in the British parliament, a British court had lifted an existing duty of confidentiality about the program. According to Healey, he had already been informed about the program in December 2023 as the defence spokesperson for the Labour Party, which was still in opposition at the time. However, the current minister explained that he had not yet been allowed to speak about it due to the court order.

The media were also prohibited from reporting on the data leak. According to British media reports, this was the longest-running gag order of its kind in the country's history. It was also the first time that a British government had taken such a restrictive measure against the British press.

Concerns about Taliban access

When the Labour Party came to power in July 2024, its ministers initially decided not to inform MPs in the House of Commons about the incident "as the widespread attention would have increased the risk of the Taliban gaining access to the data", said Healey. According to his own statements, the Minister of Defence advocated a review of the program. This had revealed that the Taliban had "very little intention" of taking retaliatory measures.

The program has now been discontinued, the British Defence Secretary announced. He apologized for the data breach, which "should never have happened."

In August 2021, the USA, the UK, Germany and other allies brought the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan to a hasty end after around 18 years. The capital Kabul then fell back into the hands of the radical Islamic Taliban. Thousands of local Afghans who had worked for Western actors in Afghanistan and were considered to be particularly at risk following the Taliban takeover were left behind.