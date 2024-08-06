Kamala Harris has chosen Tim Walz as her running mate for the US presidential election. The down-to-earth 60-year-old governor from Minnesota is expected to score points in the Midwest in particular.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris is going into the election campaign with the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, as her running mate.

In Walz, she has opted for a reserved partner who has shown a clear edge against Donald Trump and his vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

The 60-year-old Walz could become a decisive factor in the swing states: With his simple language, he also finds access to voters without an academic education. Show more

Kamala Harris joins Tim Walz in the US election campaign: the governor of the US state of Minnesota becomes therunning mate of the Democratic presidential candidate. According to earlier media reports, Kamala Harris has now officially confirmed her choice of Walz as running mate.

60-year-old Tim Walz had already served as a member of the House of Representatives for many years before becoming Governor of Minnesota in the Midwest of the USA in 2019. The fact that Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz is a bit of a surprise. Most recently, Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, was considered the favorite.

In the coming days, Tim Walz will be on a blitz campaign tour with Kamala Harris through the seven most hotly contested states. In these so-called swing states, it is not clear in advance whether the Republican or Democratic candidate will traditionally win. That is why these states are decisive in the election. The duo's first joint appearance is scheduled for Tuesday evening (local time) in Philadelphia - Josh Shapiro's home state of all places.

Tim Walz is to be Kamala Harris' running mate: The governor of the US state of Minnesota scores with simple language and down-to-earthness. Picture: Keystone/Star Tribune/AP/Glen Stubbe

Simple language, down-to-earth manner

According to the New York Times, former US President Barack Obama was also involved in the decision for Walz. Harris asked him for advice several times. Walz, who has worked in the background for most of his political career, only became nationally known in recent weeks.

Among other things, Walz caused a stir by describing Trump and his running mate JD Vance as "weird". Walz is regarded as the inventor of this label, which Kamala Harris has also frequently used for her rivals since then.

However, Harris' decision to run together with Tim Walz in the US election campaign is likely to be based on other reasons. The 60-year-old is regarded as a politician whose simple language makes him accessible to voters without an academic education. The father of two is known for his down-to-earth and direct way of conveying political messages.

Walz should win back Trump voters

Even if his own state of Minnesota is not necessarily considered to be decisive in the election, the Democrats are hoping that Walz as arunning mate will give them access to the crucial groups of voters in swing states such as Wisconsin and Michigan. Walz also appeals to white voters in rural areas, most of whom recently voted for Donald Trump. The Democrats' big task now will be to introduce Walz to voters in battleground states and raise his profile outside Minnesota.

A military veteran and supporter of labor unions, Tim Walz has helped implement an ambitious agenda during his tenure as governor of Minnesota. This includes comprehensive protection of abortion rights and generous aid for families. The former teacher and football coach represents liberal positions on abortion and cannabis.

Young voters show their support

This resonates with young voters: In an initial response, the Voters of Tomorrow organization praised Walz for providing the resources young people need to succeed in Minnesota. These include "tuition-free college, universal school lunches and unwavering support for LGBTQ rights and reproductive freedom".

Republicans have also already commented on the vice presidential nominee, calling him an "incompetent liberal" in a mass email. "Harris-Walz: the most left-wing ticket in American history," wrote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on X.

Walz had let Minneapolis burn and watched it burn, the Republican continued. He was alluding to the mass riots following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Observers expect that the Republicans will now increasingly try to blame Walz for the riots and violent protests.

With agency material.